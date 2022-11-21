Connect with us

The Plunge Daily

Airtel launches 5G services in Guwahati

Airtel launches 5G services in Guwahati

Telecom

Airtel launches 5G services in Guwahati

Press Trust of India
Published on

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel on Monday said that it has rolled out the latest 5G services in Guwahati, the gateway to the Northeast.



The ‘Airtel 5G Plus’ services will be available to customers in a phased manner as the company continues to construct its network and complete the rollout, Bharti Airtel said in a statement. “Customers with 5G enabled devices will enjoy high-speed Airtel 5G Plus network at no extra cost until the rollout is more widespread,” it said, adding that the latest technology is available at select locations in the city.

Also read: ProcMart raises USD 10 mn in funding round led by Sixth Sense Ventures

The company said the ‘Airtel 5G Plus’ will bolster the entire portfolio of services that it offers. “In addition, it will allow superfast access to high definition video streaming, gaming, multiple chatting, instant uploading of photos and more,” it added. With this launch, India will get a fillip to economic growth as the 5G services will help various sectors like education, healthcare, manufacturing, agriculture, mobility and logistics, the statement said.


Related Topics:, , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Software delivery platform Devtron raises $12 m

Funding News

Software delivery platform Devtron raises $12 m
WhatsApp users face disruption in services

News

WhatsApp users face disruption in services
Jakson Green to invest Rs 22,400 cr to set up green hydrogen, green ammonia project in Rajasthan

Business

Jakson Green to invest Rs 22,400 cr to set up green hydrogen, green ammonia project in Rajasthan
To Top
Loading...