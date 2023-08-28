Connect with us

The Plunge Daily

PM Modi calls for global framework on cryptocurrencies; ethical use of AI

PM Modi calls for global framework on cryptocurrencies; ethical use of AI

Cryptocurrency

PM Modi calls for global framework on cryptocurrencies; ethical use of AI

Press Trust of India
Published on

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday called for a global framework on cryptocurrencies, and an ethical usage of artificial intelligence (AI). Addressing the B20 Summit India 2023, organised by CII here, the prime minister also called for observing ‘International Consumer Care Day’ once a year and switch over to ‘green credit’ from the current practice of carbon credit trading.



Modi also said India has become the face of digital revolution in the era of Industry 4.0, and also holds an important place in building an efficient and trusted global supply chain. “There is a challenge associated with cryptocurrencies. In this matter maximum integrated approach is needed. I think there is a need for preparing a global framework which should take care of interests of all stakeholders,” the prime minister said. Modi further said a similar approach is needed regarding AI.

Also read: G20 Summit: DIAL says ample parking space available for planes at Delhi airport; airlines plan to cancel 160 flights

Making a strong pitch for focus on ‘consumer care’, he asked global businesses to consider observing ‘International Consumer Care Day’ once a year. “Businesses have successfully gone beyond borders and boundaries. Now is the time to take businesses beyond just the bottomline. This can only be done by focusing on supply chain resilience and sustainability,” he added.


Related Topics:, , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Maple Apple Premium Reseller opens its store at Viviana Mall, Thane with an exclusive launch offer of iPhone 14 at Rs. 32,900

Business

Maple Apple Premium Reseller opens its store at Viviana Mall, exclusive launch offer of iPhone 14 at Rs. 32,900

Trending

Soul Chef – Feasts From The North East
Restrictions on Laptop Imports: Promoting Local Manufacturing, Restricting Choice or a Jio Connection?

Business

Restrictions on Laptop Imports: Promoting Local Manufacturing, Restricting Choice or a Jio Connection?
To Top
Loading...