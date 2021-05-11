Covid norms thrown to roof as thousands attend funeral of cleric in UP’s Badaun

A massive crowd of mourners gathered to attend the funeral of a Muslim cleric in UP’s Badaun with a complete disregard for the covid safety norms and restrictions in place. Videos of the incident went viral on social media. Thousands could be seen attending the funeral procession of local cleric Abdul Hameed Mohammad Salimul Qadri, who was a revered personality in the region.









The gather was in complete violation of coronavirus norms, including physical distancing, and while not wearing masks. Apart from the city, thousands of people from all over the district are reported to have attended the funeral.

We are like this only…..Hum nahin sudhrenge… Thousands gathered for the funeral procession of a cleric in UP’s Badaun Monday, flouting Covid norms. The state reported 21,331 cases and 278 deaths in the last 24 hrs. Watch it here: https://t.co/e4NY7XHbue — Shekhar Gupta (@ShekharGupta) May 11, 2021



Uttar Pradesh is currently under ‘corona curfew’ till May 17. Meanwhile, the UP police has filed a first information report against unidentified individuals for breaching Covid-19 protocols.

An FIR has been lodged against unidentified people for violating #COVID19 protocols during the funeral procession of a religious leader in Badaun. FIR was lodged under IPC 188 and other relevant sections of IPC: Sankalp Sharma, SSP pic.twitter.com/FRAF9b46W6 — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) May 10, 2021

The FIR included charges under the Epidemic Diseases Act and those under sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) and 270 (malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) of the Indian Penal Code.

However, no arrests have been made so far. Additional Superintendent of Police, Pravin Chauhan, said that due to it being a religious matter and a funeral the police maintained restraint. But a case has now been registered against unknown persons and an investigation is underway.

Uttar Pradesh on Monday recorded 21,331 fresh COVID-19 cases that took its tally to 15,24,767 while 278 fatalities pushed the death toll to 15,742. Of the 278 fatalities, Kanpur reported 30, Lucknow 26, Jhansi 16, Azamgarh 15, Hardoi and Gonda 12, and Gautam Buddh Nagar 10, the Uttar Pradesh government said in a statement issued here. With this, the daily deaths and cases in the state have dropped for the fourth straight day.