DAACI, the creators of a comprehensive and ethical AI music ecosystem, has announced a partnership with Dubai-based BKP Group, a renowned audio, video, event, and media production company. This collaboration aims to revolutionize the music landscape in the Middle East by empowering creativity and unleashing innovation.









BKP Group, with its expertise in full-service audio production, music composition, sonic branding, film, and digital production, has built a strong reputation for delivering exceptional music and audio production services across the Middle East over the past two decades. This partnership positions BKP Group as an ideal partner for DAACI to offer and deploy the next generation of music tools to clients across Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates.

Both companies share a commitment to delivering opportunities for composers, artists, rights holders, and brand clients by exchanging knowledge, delivering new technologies, and strengthening relationships in the fields of music, arts, and culture across the Middle East.

The music industry in the Middle East has been experiencing significant growth, with revenues from recorded music climbing by 23.8% according to last year’s Global Music Report published by IFPI. Streaming accounted for the vast majority of the market, with revenues from streaming representing a 95.5% share, highlighting the region’s increasing importance in the global music business.

Rachel Lyske, CEO of DAACI, expressed excitement about expanding into the Middle East through this partnership with BKP Group. She emphasized the shared vision of driving positive change and unlocking new opportunities to add value in the realm of music and arts. Lyske looks forward to empowering even more composers, artists, rights holders, and creative agencies through this collaboration.

Barry Kirsch, CEO of BKP Group, echoed Lyske’s sentiments, stating, “We are very excited to introduce this groundbreaking technology to our clients, end-users, and the wider business community in the Middle East.” Kirsch believes that the adaptive, generative, and creative tools that DAACI brings to the region will fuel the evolution of music composition, putting incredible creative power directly in the hands of creators.

The partnership between DAACI and BKP Group represents a significant step forward in transforming the music landscape in the Middle East, offering new possibilities for innovation and creativity in the region’s music industry.

To learn more about DAACI and BKP Group, visit their respective websites at daaci.com or bkp.group.