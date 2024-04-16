Varco Leg Care, the world’s first dedicated leg care brand based in New Delhi, has achieved a significant milestone by raising a cumulative of US$ 0.5 Million (over INR 4.5 Cr) in seed funding. The funding round, which saw the company’s valuation double in just 10 months, was led by Sunicon Maiden Fund, an early-stage venture fund curated by Sunicon Ventures.









The infusion of funds will enable Varco Leg Care to enhance its research and development (R&D) initiatives, expand its marketing efforts, and strengthen its offline presence. The company also plans to invest in expanding its existing intellectual property (IP) portfolio, with four patents already filed, and publishing its in-house conducted clinical studies’ findings in reputable medical journals.

Anondeep Ganguly, CEO of Varco Leg Care, expressed his excitement about the funding round, stating, “We are elated to announce our seed fundraise led by Sunicon Maiden Fund, signifying their strong vote of confidence in Varco’s groundbreaking approach to leg health management. This capital infusion serves as a major milestone in our growth journey; it not just propels us in boosting our customer base, supply chain and offline visibility, but will also be playing a pivotal role in advancing our steadfast commitment to presenting robust clinical evidence-based research and solutions.”

Saloni Jain, Founding Partner at Sunicon Ventures, also shared her enthusiasm for backing Varco Leg Care, saying, “We are proud to back Varco Leg Care, India’s first digital-native consumer healthcare brand revolutionizing leg care. With a team boasting 30 years of research and a strong IP portfolio, Varco is set to transform diabetic foot and varicose vein treatment. We at Sunicon are excited to support Varco’s mission in reshaping healthcare accessibility and outcomes across India.”

Varco Leg Care has experienced exceptional growth, with a 110% increase in revenue over the past year. This growth can be attributed to the company’s flagship low-friction self-care technology, which allows users to actively self-diagnose their leg health, receive personalized recommendations, and improve treatment adherence.

With a customer retention rate of 42%, Varco Leg Care has earned the trust of consumers in India and worldwide. Since its inception in 2022, the company has served over 5 lakh customers and expanded its presence to 3000+ medical stores across major Indian cities. Its products are also available in Walmart USA and pan-India at organized retail outlets such as Guardian Pharmacy, Noble Plus, Wellness Forever, and online through its own website and marketplaces like Amazon, Flipkart, and 1MG.

Varco Leg Care’s success story exemplifies its commitment to delivering innovative solutions for leg health management and transforming the healthcare landscape in India and beyond.