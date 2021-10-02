As many as 8,302 cases of dengue and 1,784 chikungunya cases were reported till September this year across Maharashtra. Civic health officials said cases of dengue and chikungunya have more than doubled in Nagpur, Mumbai, Pune and Nashik as well as other districts in the last month.









2,068 people, according to the Pune Municipal Corporation’s (PMC) report dated October 1, were suspected to be infected with dengue from January this year. 395 tested positive for dengue, whilst 192 people tested positive for the same in September and only 86 in the month of August. In regards to chikungunya, 80 cases were detected in September and 16 in August.

A total of 1,784 cases of chikungunya were reported till September 30 with 314 cases from the Pune district and 180 from the PMC areas; 213 from Nashik district and 611 from the Nashik Municipal Corporation areas; 36 from the Kolhapur district; and 102 from the Kolhapur Municipal Corporation areas and others. Last year till September there were 422 cases of chikungunya.

Dr Sanjeev Wavare, Assistant Medical Officer of Health, PMC, told The Indian Express that 2,074 notices have been issued to societies, commercial complexes and other institutions where breeding spots of the aedes aegypti mosquito that causes dengue and chikungunya were found.

The report stated that from January to September 20, 2020 there were 2,029 cases of dengue and four deaths were recorded and 422 cases of chikungunya.

As such, state health authorities have urged all districts to boost vector surveillance activities. Dr Mahendra Jagtap, state entomologist, said even if one patient has been identified with dengue, there is an immediate need to initiate vector control activities at 100 adjoining homes. “Districts have also been told to spread awareness by conducting meetings with societies and other groups,” he said.

State officials also said they have issued directives to expedite and conduct death audit meetings at district and divisional levels.