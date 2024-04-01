Smartsters, a renowned name in the children’s furniture industry, has taken a significant step forward in its expansion journey with the opening of a new shop-in-shop outlet at Crossword in Pune’s Tribeca High Street. This exciting development marks a milestone for the brand as it aims to spread more joy and comfort to families across India with its innovative furniture solutions.









The new shop-in-shop store at Crossword, Pune is part of Smartsters’ broader strategy to expand its presence across major cities in India, including Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Goa, Ahmedabad, and Noida. With plans to open up to 10+ shop-in-shop locations, Smartsters is committed to providing families with access to its unique range of furniture designed specifically for children.

Located in the bustling commercial district of Tribeca High Street, the new Smartsters store offers an enchanting shopping experience for parents and children alike. The store showcases a captivating array of furniture, including whimsical bunk beds, study desks, fun print beddings & linens, and versatile storage solutions, all crafted with utmost care and attention to detail.

Ashni Biyani, Founder and Director of Smartsters, expressed her excitement about the new store launch, saying, “We are thrilled by the overwhelmingly positive response to our new shop-in-shop outlet in Pune. The support and enthusiasm from the community reaffirm our commitment to providing innovative, safe, and stylish furniture solutions for children.”

Bikram Mittra, Design Head at Smartsters, highlighted the brand’s commitment to creativity and functionality, stating, “The new Smartsters outlet is a dedicated space for all parents looking to create fun and creative environments for their kids. We’ve meticulously crafted each piece to reflect not just functionality but also the imaginative spirit of childhood.”

Smartsters aims to be the go-to destination for parents seeking innovative and reliable furniture solutions for their children. Whether it’s designing a cosy nursery for a newborn or revamping a playroom for growing toddlers, Smartsters offers furniture solutions that combine functionality, durability, and aesthetic appeal.

The launch of the new shop-in-shop store at Crossword, Pune not only demonstrates Smartsters’ commitment to nationwide accessibility but also solidifies its position as a frontrunner in the evolving children’s furniture market. Visit the new Smartsters store at Pune’s Tribeca High Street to discover a world of imagination, functionality, and style for your little ones!