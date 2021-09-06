Connect with us

The Plunge Daily

Zydus Cadila gets USFDA nod for diabetes medication

Zydus Cadila gets USFDA nod for diabetes medication

Health

Zydus Cadila gets USFDA nod for diabetes medication

Press Trust of India
Published on

Drug firm Zydus Cadila on Monday said it has received approval from the US health regulator to market Sitagliptin, a medicine indicated to treat diabetes. The company said its subsidiary has received tentative approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its new drug application for Sitagliptin base 25, 50 and 100 mg tablets.



On October 31, 2020, Zydus had filed a new drug application (NDA) with the USFDA seeking approval to market Sitagliptin base 25, 50 and 100 mg tablets. The NDA received tentative approval upon completion of the first review cycle on September 2, 2021, Zydus Cadila stated.

Also read: Lupin, TB Alliance join hands for new therapy for drug-resistant Tuberculosis

Zydus Cadila discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets a broad range of healthcare therapies including small molecule drugs, biologic therapeutics, and vaccines. The group employs around 23,000 people worldwide.


Related Topics:, , , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Ampere Vehicles achieves landmark 1-lakh EV customer base across 400 towns

Electric Vehicle

Ampere Vehicles achieves landmark 1-lakh EV customer base across 400 towns
Climate change is affecting every region on Earth in multiple ways: IPCC Report

Environment

Climate change is affecting every region on Earth in multiple ways: IPCC Report
Afghanistan conflict: 3 fall to death after holding on to a US-bound plane

News

Afghanistan conflict: 3 fall to death after holding on to a US-bound plane
To Top
Loading...