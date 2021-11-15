Petpooja gets USD 4.5 mln in Series B round led by Aroa Ventures

Restaurant POS and management software provider Petpooja has raised $4.5 million (around ₹33.5 crore) in Series B round led by Aroa Ventures, the family office of Oyo founder Ritesh Agarwal. The financing round also saw the participation of existing investors Udaan along with GVFL, Dr Mayur Desai and other angel investors.









The company plans to utilise the fund to bring more than 1.5 lakh outlets over the next 2 years, expand its operations across the MENA region and cater bulk purchases of ingredients and equipment to restaurants.

Founded in 2014 by Apurv and Parthiv Patel, the company started with a simple POS solution. Since then it has grown to become a complete restaurant operating system, providing inventory management, customer relationship management (CRM), online ordering, payments, and analytics.

“The simplicity of our product, combined with 24×7 support, is exactly what SMBs (small and medium businesses) need to automate operations and bring in efficiency in a highly competitive foodservice market. Foodservice has been the most digitized market with over 100 B2C players in the field, including delivery aggregators, dine-in ordering, online ordering, table reservation, loyalty, payments, ERP, etc. Our 100 integrations allow restaurateurs to manage and interact with all these players from a single screen,” said Parthiv Patel, co-founder of Petpooja.

The Gujarat based startup currently powers over 25,000 outlets across India, UAE and Africa, clocking over 1.5 million daily orders and an annualized GMV of $2.5 billion. The company has also onboarded over 5000 suppliers and are looking to onboard 50,000 suppliers in the next 2 years for its Supplier’s Hub which was launched in 2020.