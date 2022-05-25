A5G Networks raises funding from Bharat Innovation Fund

A5G Networks Inc., a leader in Distributed and Autonomous 5G Core Network Software for private and public networks, Wednesday announced an undisclosed investment by Bharat Innovation Fund, a leading deep tech focused venture capital fund in India. This round of financing will be used to expand the team, engage with global customers for mobile network transformation and accelerate growth.









The vision of A5G Networks is to enable and catalyze the upcoming transition to distributed and autonomous mobile network of networks for 5G and beyond. Its unique IP helps realize significant savings in capital and operating expenditures, reduces energy requirements, improves quality of user experience, and catalyze adoption of new business models. A5G Networks will enable deployment of enterprise private networks, connected car networks, new public mobile networks and play a pivotal role in upcoming smart city projects. A5G Networks has a strong partner ecosystem and is a member of Nephio and Intel® Network Builders, running on Intel ® Smart Edge Open.

“We are excited to partner with A5G Networks in building the next generation core for both private and public networks. The networks of tomorrow require a pivotal shift to realize the full promise and potential of 5G and beyond. We were impressed with the vision and experience of the A5G founders, having pioneered the OpenRAN space as founders of Parallel Wireless and having built the 2G/3G/4G mobile core stack at Starent Networks” said Som Pal Choudhury, Investor and Board Member of A5G Networks and Partner at Bharat Innovation Fund.

“We are excited to be a part of this important journey for enabling make and innovate in India to transform the mobile packet core infrastructure, with Bharat Innovation Fund,” said Rajesh Mishra, Founder, and CEO of A5G Networks. “Bharat Innovation Fund is driving deep tech innovation from India for global markets and taking the lead role in enabling Digital India movement.” We are building a world class team in India to meet Make in India requirement and create products to modernize both India and global telecom public networks, digitalize enterprises, and enable edge deployments.”