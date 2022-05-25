Digital EMI marketplace ShopSe mops up USD 6.1 mn in Series A round

Point of sale platform, ShopSe has raised $6.1 million (around Rs 47 crore) as part of its Series A funding round from BeeNext, Chiratae Ventures and White Venture Capital. The latest investment round comes after a year of raising a seed round of $5.5 million.









The round will enable ShopSe to accelerate serviceability to 150,000 more retailers, continue to build a top-quality team, grow lender partnerships and further enhance platform capabilities to enable over 45 million Indian consumers with convenient affordability.

Founded in 2020, the startup specialises in providing a common digital platform between lenders and retailers for customers making point purchases at stores.

Pallav Jain, Co-Founder and CEO of ShopSe, said, ‘With the help of our lending partners, we have been able to bring change for 35,000 retailers serving customers in 500+ locations across the country. We are committed to solving for convenient affordability at point of purchase by working with our partners to build the right digital offerings for the market.”

