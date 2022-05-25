Connect with us

The Plunge Daily

Digital EMI marketplace ShopSe mops up USD 6.1 mn in Series A round

Digital EMI marketplace ShopSe mops up USD 6.1 mn in Series A round

Funding News

Digital EMI marketplace ShopSe mops up USD 6.1 mn in Series A round

Rakesh Jha
Published on

Point of sale platform, ShopSe has raised $6.1 million (around Rs 47 crore) as part of its Series A funding round from BeeNext, Chiratae Ventures and White Venture Capital. The latest investment round comes after a year of raising a seed round of $5.5 million.




The round will enable ShopSe to accelerate serviceability to 150,000 more retailers, continue to build a top-quality team, grow lender partnerships and further enhance platform capabilities to enable over 45 million Indian consumers with convenient affordability.

Founded in 2020, the startup specialises in providing a common digital platform between lenders and retailers for customers making point purchases at stores.

Pallav Jain, Co-Founder and CEO of ShopSe, said, ‘With the help of our lending partners, we have been able to bring change for 35,000 retailers serving customers in 500+ locations across the country. We are committed to solving for convenient affordability at point of purchase by working with our partners to build the right digital offerings for the market.”

Also Read: Matrix Partners, Accel lead USD 7 mn seed round in Nakad


Related Topics:, , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Turtlemint raises $120 million from Amansa, Jungle Ventures and others

Funding News

Turtlemint raises $120 million from Amansa, Jungle Ventures and others
Turtlemint raises $120 million as valuation tops $900 million

Funding News

Turtlemint raises $120 million as valuation tops $900 million
"Why Future Group was entirely opposed to Amazon's Rs 7000 cr offer?"

Business

Shareholders suffered massive losses due to ‘forceful takeover’ of Future Retail assets by Reliance: Investor Vijay Kulkarni
To Top
Loading...