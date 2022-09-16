Analysis
Women entrepreneurs face problem in obtaining business loans: Study
Majority of the women entrepreneurs face challenges in availing loan services from nationalised banks, according to a study.
The study was conducted by Bharatiya Yuva Shakti Trust (BYST) and saw the participation of 450 women entrepreneurs from three cities — national capital region, Chennai and Pune. During the study, it was also found that about 60 per cent of these entrepreneurs faced problems in accessing critical financial services.
Also read: Patanjali Group expects turnover of Rs 1 lakh cr in next 5-7 yrs; to launch 4 IPOs
“Eighty-five per cent of women entrepreneurs faced challenges in availing loan services from nationalised banks,” the study claimed. It was conducted during the course of a three-year BYST Women Entrepreneurship Development Programme to set up profitable businesses in Chennai, Pune, and Delhi-NCR.
“Public sector banks are happy to welcome loan applications of BYST assisted, under-privileged entrepreneurs who are well-trained…and duly scrutinised by our expert panel before submission to the banks,” Lakshmi Venkataraman Venkatesan, Managing Trustee of BYST, said.