Connect with us

The Plunge Daily

Women entrepreneurs face problem in obtaining business loans: Study

Women entrepreneurs face problem in obtaining business loans: Study

Analysis

Women entrepreneurs face problem in obtaining business loans: Study

Press Trust of India
Published on

Majority of the women entrepreneurs face challenges in availing loan services from nationalised banks, according to a study.



The study was conducted by Bharatiya Yuva Shakti Trust (BYST) and saw the participation of 450 women entrepreneurs from three cities — national capital region, Chennai and Pune. During the study, it was also found that about 60 per cent of these entrepreneurs faced problems in accessing critical financial services.

Also read: Patanjali Group expects turnover of Rs 1 lakh cr in next 5-7 yrs; to launch 4 IPOs

“Eighty-five per cent of women entrepreneurs faced challenges in availing loan services from nationalised banks,” the study claimed. It was conducted during the course of a three-year BYST Women Entrepreneurship Development Programme to set up profitable businesses in Chennai, Pune, and Delhi-NCR.

“Public sector banks are happy to welcome loan applications of BYST assisted, under-privileged entrepreneurs who are well-trained…and duly scrutinised by our expert panel before submission to the banks,” Lakshmi Venkataraman Venkatesan, Managing Trustee of BYST, said.


Related Topics:, , , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Women entrepreneurs face problem in obtaining business loans: Study

Women entrepreneurs face problem in obtaining business loans: Study
By September 16, 2022
Confessions of a woman entrepreneur by Sonali Jindal

Confessions of a woman entrepreneur by Sonali Jindal, COO, RING
By August 31, 2022
More women in India seeking entrepreneurial opportunities compared to men: Report

More women in India seeking entrepreneurial opportunities compared to men: Report
By July 13, 2022
Awign raises $15 mn in funding round co-led by Bertelsmann India, Amicus Capital

Funding News

Awign raises $15 mn in funding round co-led by Bertelsmann India, Amicus Capital
Time for Indian SaaS startups to go global

Startups

Time for Indian SaaS startups to go global
Deconstruct aims to be Rs 100 cr brand in 2 yrs, raises Rs 16 crore in funding

Funding News

Deconstruct aims to be Rs 100 cr brand in 2 yrs, raises Rs 16 crore in funding
To Top
Loading...