Top Trends in App Development Every Entrepreneur Should Know

Developing software and mobile apps can be a valuable digital strategy for your company to increase operational effectiveness and connect with new clients. By 2026, the demand for mobile apps will be at the threshold of $614.40 billion. There is a great deal of duty to adapt to shifting market norms and the possible money.

Even though end users have been able to use app solutions for more than ten years, corporate needs and specialized improvements happen at a breakneck pace. Innovative and more difficult trends in mobile app development follow as a result.

Thus, to provide your clients with the most incredible experience possible now is the ideal moment to familiarise yourself with the most recent trends in mobile app development if you’re hoping to increase your online presence through this medium.

Therefore, here we will discuss top mobile application trends adopted by mobile application development companies to help you keep ahead of the game in the mobile app development industry, regardless of whether you’re an investor, entrepreneur, business owner, coder, or business enthusiast.









5 Surprising Trends in Mobile App Development for 2024

It is, therefore, essential to identify emerging trends as soon as they begin to take shape. The highest mobile app development tendencies foreshadowed change in various industries are listed below. Let’s examine them now.

Touchless UI

You did hear correctly. The touchless interface that app users can access is one of the newest mobile app development services developments. By 2023, according to Gartner, more than half of all popular business apps will have a touchless interface.

Even so, many customers are already conditioned to a touchless user interface (UI), such as using biometrics to determine themselves or sign in. Apps for payments or finance require users to verify their identification with a biometric as a second authentication factor.

Gesture control allows you to employ apps by simply lugging your head or screen, another current mobile app user interface design development. Future mobile apps will be able to monitor eye movements to facilitate scrolling. These technologies will all soon become popular trends in application development.

Camera-Focused Mobile Apps

A record-breaking 62 million video conferencing apps are being downloaded at this moment. Revenue for companies using mobile app development solutions for video conferencing has increased dramatically, particularly since remote working became popular. Apps that enable users to broadcast movies, communicate with friends, and create social networks are in high demand.

This is why TikTok, which has a market revenue of around $9.89 billion, is among the most widely used streaming apps. Trends in camera-based mobile development are also seen in the broadcasting, social media networks, and streaming entertainment niches.

Low Code/No Code

One of the biggest trends in mobile apps is the drive towards low- or no-code apps. Low-code tools also include special shortcuts to assist developers in creating interactive applications more quickly. When you hire dedicated mobile app developer who are skilled at using these platforms to provide effective and efficient app solutions is one way for those wishing to speed up their development process even further. Zapier, for instance, enables plug-and-play connections with additional features and services.

Another website that demonstrates how accessible app creation has become is Bubble, which assists non-technical designers and company owners create whole web apps. Google recently paid $60 million to acquire Appsheet, a no-code mobile app platform, highlighting the growing importance of these platforms.

Extended Reality (XR)

AR filters and gaming interfaces, like those in Pokémon Go, are two examples of how extended reality technology is widely used in mobile apps.

Large corporations have also begun to use XR for virtual onboarding and training procedures. According to Statista’s forecast, the Extended Reality industry might generate up to $52 billion in sales by 2027. Furthermore, virtual and augmented reality are widely acknowledged as companies’ new marketing tactics. This facilitates the introduction and improvement of recent product owners’ offerings through the use of XR to maximize attention and conversion. Businesses frequently hire an app developer specializing in AR and VR to ensure they can create immersive and exciting user experiences to use these technologies fully.

Beacon Technology

Beacon technology, a popular trend in mobile app development, provides proximity-based location services by utilizing Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) devices. Beacons are small wireless transmitters that may establish a connection and exchange data with neighbouring mobile applications.

Developers of mobile apps can provide users with customized offers, notifications, and content based on their actual location by including beacons in their apps. Beacon technology improves consumer experience, fosters user connection, and opens new avenues for innovative app development in various sectors.

Conclusion

We know that any new technology in developing mobile applications offers advantages and disadvantages. If you’re new to it, it could also be challenging to incorporate fresh ideas or trends into your current application.

However, you can better utilize these new mobile app trends if you work with a skilled and committed mobile application development company.

About the Author: Daisy Brown has 5+ years of experience as a mobile app developer in SparxIT. She often writes blogs and journals to share her expertise in web development processes.