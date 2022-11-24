Pet Fed India is the largest pet festival hosted for pets and their parents across the country. The two-day festival, starting with Bengaluru, was hosted on November 19 & 20. It recorded a total of approximately more than 10,000 visitors. Carry My Pet, the country’s trusted pet relocation company, was the travel partner for the festival. It became the highlight of Pet Fed Bengaluru.

The event was a success for pet care companies who participated in the event and the parents who attended it with their fur babies. Carry My Pet’s stall received the most traction because of its interactive activities and the miniature aircraft to give the pet parents the essence of its services.

Carry My Pet had around 5,000 visitors on its booth spread across both days. The company had planned an end-to-end demonstration of the travel process by providing mock boarding passes to the participating visitors and a fake fit-to-fly certificate for the pets, explaining how the process works, and finally getting on the plane with the pet. Around 1,500 people participated in the activity. The company also educated people about the process of pet relocation via different modes of transport while answering their queries and providing expert guidance.









Speaking on the event’s success, Mr. Aamir Islam, Co-Founder of Carry My Pet, said, “We were delighted to see such a great response in Bengaluru. It was overwhelming. Miniature aircraft we created for the pet parents to understand our services turned out to be the major highlight of the event.” Carry My Pet is also partnering with Pet Fed Mumbai and Pet Fed Delhi. The company has completed over 6000 pet relocations, wherein over 7200 pets were moved domestically and globally to more than 30 countries.

An initiative of DBB Worldwide Private Limited, Carry My Pet is a pet transportation expert that specializes in the transfer of pets domestically & internationally. Transferring pets is a lengthy procedure involving many certifications. However, the experienced team at Carry My Pet provides a hassle-free transfer to help your pet have an excellent travel experience. Their services also include boarding and quarantine accommodation for pets without compromising safety and comfort, microchipping for pets, and rabies titre tests. Being pet lovers themselves, they make sure that your pet travels without facing any hardship.