Karnataka Government established a Software Technology Parks of India (STPI) Centre in Davanagere to bolster its Beyond Bengaluru program. The centre aims to provide a conducive environment for IT/ITeS/ESDM and start-ups and complement the government’s Beyond Bengaluru initiative in development of these industries in tier II and tier III cities of Karnataka. This is STPI’s 34th centre in India and its 5th sub centre.

The presence of the STPI Centre clubbed with availability of talent pool and economical Infrastructure will attract bigger companies to expand operations in this region. The centre will also play a significant role in expanding the IT footprint of Karnataka and empowering budding techno-entrepreneurs and innovators of the region to translate their ideas into innovative products.









Commenting on the opening, Dr. C N Ashwath Narayan, Minister for IT & BT, Science & Technology, Higher Education, Skill Development, Entrepreneurship & Livelihood, Government of Karnataka said, “STPI has played a major role in pioneering & accelerating Karnataka’s software exports. The STPI centres across the state have IT exports of USD 35 billion, and the whole of Karnataka state exports more than USD 70 billion each year. Happy to see that the Davanagere Center is the perfect setting to enhance our software exports further. It will also give further impetus to our Beyond Bengaluru initiatives.”

The centre, spread across 10,000 sq. ft has plug-n-play 102-seater Incubation facility, Network Operations Centre (NOC), 16-seater conference room and provisions for high-speed data communication facilities and other amenities & services. Project Management and Consultancy Services and allied services been made available at the centre.

Shri Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Union Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology, Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Govt. of India inaugurated the centre. He remarked how Nava Bharat or New India is fast becoming a nation that is producing technology for companies and consumers all over the world.

Software Technology Parks of India (STPI) is an S&T organization under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) engaged in promoting IT/ ITES Industry, Innovation, R&D, Start-ups, Product/ IP creation in the field of emerging technologies. STPI was established in 1991 by the Indian Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) with the objective of encouraging, promoting and boosting the export of software from India. STPI Headquarters is located in New Delhi with 62 Centres spread across the country. STPI has expanded its presence pan-India to support IT/ITeS Industry. Working closely with all stakeholders, STPI has played a key role in transforming the country as the preferred IT destination.