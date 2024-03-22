TAC Infosec Limited (“TAC Security” or “The Company”), a global leader in risk and vulnerability management, is poised to make history as India’s first listed pure-play cybersecurity company. The company has announced that its initial public offering (IPO) will open on Wednesday, March 27, 2024, with the anchor portion commencing on Tuesday, March 26, 2024, and the issue closing on Tuesday, April 02, 2024. TAC Security aims to raise approximately Rs. 29.9 crore (at the upper band) from the offering and intends to be listed with NSE Emerge. The price band for the issue has been fixed at Rs. 100 – Rs. 106 per share, with a lot size of 1,200 equity shares.









Visionary Leadership and Strategic Growth

Founded by millennial entrepreneur Trishneet Arora, TAC Security is backed by stock market maven Vijay Kedia. Trishneet Arora, with his extensive experience in cybersecurity and vulnerability management, has been instrumental in steering the company’s business growth strategy. His leadership has garnered numerous recognitions and awards, including being named one of GQ’s Top 50 Most Influential Young Indians in 2017, Entrepreneur of the Year in 2020, and a two-time recipient of the Leaders of Tomorrow award in 2018 and 2022 by the St. Gallen Symposium, Switzerland. He has also been featured on the prestigious Forbes “30 Under 30” Asia 2018 list and Fortune India’s “40 Under 40” list in 2018 and 2021.

Innovative Solutions for a Secure Future

TAC Security offers risk-based vulnerability management and assessment solutions, cybersecurity quantification, and penetration testing services to organizations of any scale, size, and business through the Software as a Service (SaaS) model. With a focus on providing cutting-edge solutions, TAC Security has positioned itself as a global leader in the cybersecurity space.

Commitment to Growth and Innovation

The company plans to utilize the net proceeds from the IPO to invest in human resources and product development to support organic growth in India. Additionally, the funds will be used to invest in TAC Security INC. (Delaware, USA) to hire skilled personnel for organic growth outside India. The remaining capital will be allocated for general corporate purposes, highlighting TAC Security’s commitment to continuous growth and innovation in the cybersecurity sector.

Join the Cybersecurity Revolution

For organizations looking to enhance their cybersecurity posture and individuals interested in investing in India’s burgeoning cybersecurity industry, TAC Security’s IPO presents a unique opportunity. As the country’s first listed pure-play cybersecurity company, TAC Security is poised to redefine the cybersecurity landscape in India and beyond.

For more information about TAC Security and its IPO, please visit: TAC Security