MWC 2023: HCL Technologies to showcase solutions for driving 5G enterprise adoption

IT services company HCL Technologies will showcase solutions designed to accelerate 5G enterprise adoption and build foundations for emerging standards at the upcoming Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona.









The MWC is scheduled to be held between February 27 and March 2. With 5G rollouts gathering stream globally, enterprises are looking to harness the power of high speed and ultra-low latency connectivity to drive their digital transformation agendas. “HCLTech and its software division — HCLSoftware — will demonstrate technologies that leverage deep domain expertise across engineering, digital, cloud and software to ‘Supercharge 5G and beyond’,” according to a statement.

HCLTech will also present its migrate-modernise-monetise (3M) approach to accelerate 5G transformation. “HCLTech and HCL Software, in collaboration with their ecosystem partners, will also launch several innovative solutions and platforms for 5G for enterprises during the conference,” it said.