The Sadhana app is inviting people to offer 10,000 prayers to Lord Shiva at the auspicious occasion of Maha Shivratri. The app has set up a special hotline to take the prayers directly to Shiva.









“Our founder, Om Swamiji once wrote about the pin-prick effect on his blog and that is what we are trying to create this Shivratri,” explains, Priyanka Anand, CEO, the Vedic Sadhana Foundation. The law of attraction is based on seeking the attention of the universal body. Just like a tiny puncture by a needle in one’s body is enough to divert the attention, people need to come together to create the same effect for the Universe to look their way. “By raising these prayers and loving messages to Lord Shiva we are trying to send out the message of gratitude. To thank the divine for their grace and care and in return we hope to receive more of this grace in our lives and those around us, as the Universe always gives back multi-fold,” quips, Priyanka.

The app has set up a special portal here where they are inviting people to leave messages in the ear of Nandi, Shiva’s ever devoted and foremost disciple who is always in a meditative state and therefore always connected to his lord. Those who have already downloaded the app will be able to see Nandi on the app as well, specially there to collect prayers from Lord Shiva’s devotees. Plus, on the beautiful platform of the Sadhana App, the Vedic Sadhana Foundation is preparing for the grand celebration of Maa Parvati and Lord Shiva’s magnificent wedding on Maha Shivratri. Everyone is invited to the spectacular celebration of the celestial wedding. To celebrate this divine union, the app has been holding ’11 Days of Love’ from February 9th to February 18th.

Users are notified twice a day, with spiritual offerings and pre-wedding ceremonies leading up to the big day. The Kailasha is already adorned, and participants are encouraged to perform rituals in honour of Maa Parvati in the evening in Kadamba Van and to Lord Shiva in the morning in the Kailasha. Moreover, on the evening of Shivratri, Sadhana App users are invited to begin an 11-day Maha Mrityunjaya Sadhana. This is the recommended minimum time for the Sadhana, however, users are free to continue for as long as they like. Sadhana as a spiritual activity assists the practitioners in realising their full potential and achieving self-realization.

The Parvati and Shiva narrative exemplifies the transformational power of spiritual practice and dedication. Parvati set off on a voyage of extreme spiritual austerities and penance to prove her devotion to the distant ascetic, inspired by her everlasting love for Shiva. On this path of extreme sadhana, meditation (dhyan) and devotion, she ultimately became one with her divine. Maha Shivratri reminds everyone that by commitment and discipline, one can transform oneself and achieve a connection with the divine. In these modern times, Sadhana App is the go-to place for spiritual transformation through Sadhana.