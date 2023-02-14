Jalebi, the newest desi dating app for Gen-Z, has launched a new ad campaign, ‘Love, Care, Repeat,’ that showcases the importance of self-care, self-empowerment, and mindfulness while dating. By injecting real-life scenarios with a blend of humour and expert advice, Jalebi is doing its part to help Gen-Z navigate online relationships and create genuine connections.

Exclusively built for a single and progressive audience, Jalebi sets the bar for a long-overdue glow-up in the Indian dating scene. Each ad film showcases a different aspect of a healthy approach to self-love and care. From focusing on your own physical and emotional needs to not settling for less than you deserve, these films encourage viewers to live their best lives – no matter what shape that takes. In the process, it showcases Jalebi as a platform for like-minded individuals who want the most out of every date.









Discussing the idea behind launching this campaign, Able Joseph, Founder & CEO, House of Aisle said, “We believe that when you take care of yourself, you’re more likely to attract the right person and have healthier relationships. Dating isn’t all that easy for Gen-Z. Through Jalebi, we want to provide a safe platform through which they can find meaningful relationships – and this campaign captures exactly that outlook.”

The campaign, consisting of 4 ads, is created by Momo Media and aims to inspire and empower Jalebi’s users to take control of their happiness and never compromise in its pursuit. The clutter-breaking storytelling was brought to life by Anant Sharma, Director, CCO, and Co-Founder of Momo Media. His mastery of modern storytelling and design aesthetics brings the nuances and complexities of dating to life, effectively conveying the emotions of the current generation. The ads (Counselor, Fitness Instructor, Guru, Influencer) are available across key social media platforms, including Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube.

Jalebi is a loud, proud, and authentic voice created to inspire and help members meet the right people in a safe environment. Developed by the same team that launched Aisle, India’s leading high-intent dating app, Jalebi helps urban India’s Gen-Z find connections beyond casual dates. Jalebi is available to download on the App Store and Google Play.

Jalebi is a desi dating app that caters to urban, progressive youth who are looking for something more than the typical casual dating experience. The app encourages building meaningful connections and is designed to create a safe space for young adults to date and socialise. Jalebi’s unique features include selfie-verified profiles, audio prompts, and a trendy and easy-to-use UI.

These features enhance the dating experience and establish a higher level of trust among members. With Jalebi, members can level up their dating game and make authentic connections in a world where they have become a rarity.