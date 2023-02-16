Mint Valley, a Metaverse platform for creating personalised digital interactions powered by MOI – worlds first context aware P2P layer 1 protocol, has partnered with BENNFT, a 3D NFT project, as the official minting partner to usher in a new era of blockchain use cases art and culture. Their unique perspective includes a fresh take on NFTs and their use in promoting wildlife conservation, local artisans and craftsmen, art, dance, food, and cinema along with increasing awareness around digital assets and blockchain technology.









In a step towards achieving their goal of seamless web3 adoption, Mint Valley and BENNFT have joined ‘The Prelude to the Greatest Migration’ project by Elephant Family USA and TREC. This event is a collaboration between indigenous craft/artisans; conservationists and environmental art. Presented by BENNFT, Mint Valley has been the official minting partner for this project aimed at showcasing the artworks based on real wild elephants documented as part of the Gudalur Elephant Monitoring project, conducted by The Shola Trust in partnership with the Tamil Nadu Forest Department. This project was showcased at the Ajio Luxe Weekend in Mumbai amongst global luxury brands Panerai, BMW, Aston Martin, Rolls Royce, BVLGARI, and more. ‘The Prelude to the Greatest Migration’ added another layer of luxury and impact to the event by highlighting the importance of blockchain and digital assets in elephant conservation. The attendees further got the chance to enjoy futuristic ‘Proof of Charity’ tokens as a personalized souvenir.

Additionally, the project was also showcased at the India Art Fair, a leading international art fair in New Delhi which provides a platform for contemporary and modern art from India and the South Asian region.

“Mint Valley, powered by MOI (My Own Internet), has been focused on building a secure and sustainable ecosystem for the users and allowing them to access all features of the web3 sector in a seamless manner. Through our recent forays into diverse spaces such as cultural events, animal conservation, craftsmanship, food, cinema, etc, we aim to showcase the applicability and potential of web3 technology in enhancing the overall experience through attendance tokens or ‘Proof of Charity’ tokens, thus, making it more personalized and unique.” Anantha Krishnan, Founder, Mint Valley and MOI.

With these initiatives, Mint Valley and BENNFT have broken the barriers between web2 and web3 through culture, art, and class. beyond corporate structures. By incorporating technology into events of cultural significance and social importance, Mint Valley and BENNFT have proven the real world pertinence of digital assets and web3 technology, beyond corporate structures.