With the festive season closing in, your search must be on for the perfect gifting options to present to your family, friends or partner. One such ideal and timeless gifting option are gadgets like smart watches which is must-have for teens and young adults alike.









A smart watch not only shows time but can also help you attain your fitness goals and keep a track of your health. After consuming all the sweets in this festive season, it will be time to burn those extra calories gained and a wearable like a smart watch will definitely come in handy to track your activities as well as the fitness progress.

Here are top 5 smart watches that you can gift to a loved one:

Minix Smartwatch- Zero

Minix Smart watch- Zero features a 1.7-inch borderless HD display with 326 ppi (pixels per inch) resolution and the company offers multiple watch faces with different dial designs. Also, the device comes with IP67 water-and-dust resistant rating.

Minix Zero is also capable of monitoring heart rate, blood oxygen level (SpO2) and blood pressure in addition to tracking activities such as running, walking, cycling, swimming, rope skipping, basketball, badminton and football. It also offers the women health tracker, personal vitality index, pressure monitoring, breath training and sleep pattern.

Hammer Pulse Smart Watch

Make your loved ones’ feel special with this gift as we know how special they are for you. This watch can be their true workout buddy as it uses the latest temperature sensor to measure body temperature 24/7, keeping them aware of the same. It supports heart & blood pressure monitoring to know the exact state of the body. In addition, it has got a crystal-clear HD display and comes with an in-built information push that notifies you about calls, text messages, Facebook and other functions.

The smartwatch acts as your personal wrist trainer which will vibrate synchronously and you can see the information by raising your hand. Lastly, the sleep tracking feature helps to rejuvenate your soul and charges your body with the Multiple Sports Mode to keep you super active. Plug it once and relax for a week as the battery power lasts for an entire week

Noise ColorFit Pro2

This is the second generation of our most popular smartwatch, the ColorFit Pro. It features a stylish design and a gorgeous 1.3″ full touch colour display, as well as a complete health and activity tracking with 9 sports modes.

Call, text & social media notifications, control music playback and more features add further to the experience.

RealMe RMA161

This is embedded with 3.5cm (1.4) Large Color Touch screen, with a high resolution of 320 x 320 pixels can display vivid and lifelike visuals that are so captivating that you’ll never want to look away. Its responsive touch lets you effortlessly control the watch.

Track your health on the go, monitor your blood oxygen saturation level（SpO2）intelligently and always be aware of changes to your body to avoid health problems in the long run.

Hammer ID152 Unisex Waterproof Smart Fitness Band

It tracks all your activities and allows you to customize your own motion mode in the APP like cycling, hiking, badminton, bodybuilding, etc.

The activity tracker allows you to adjust the screen brightness in the app. It is designed to save the life of your internal battery and optimize your display.