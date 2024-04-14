In a move set to revolutionize the digital experience landscape, Contentstack, the leading Composable Digital Experience Platform (DXP) provider, has announced a strategic partnership with Google Cloud. This collaboration aims to offer global brands enhanced options for creating, managing, and delivering digital solutions, thereby expanding the addressable market for composable digital experiences.









The partnership brings several key benefits to Contentstack and its users, including access to Google Cloud’s secure and scalable hosting services. This enables Contentstack customers to host their data and applications on a platform that is renowned for its reliability and performance. Additionally, Contentstack is now available on the Google Cloud Marketplace, streamlining the process for Google Cloud customers to discover and procure Contentstack as part of their existing Google Cloud invoice.

Nishant Patel, co-founder and Chief Technology Officer of Contentstack, expressed his excitement about the partnership, highlighting the added flexibility, scalability, and security that it brings to brands’ content and digital strategies. He also noted the opportunity for customers to leverage Google Cloud’s AI models directly, enhancing their digital experiences even further.

One of the standout features of this partnership is Contentstack’s achievement of Google Cloud Partner Level for the Build engagement model. By joining the Google Cloud Partner Advantage Program, Contentstack aims to empower its customers with the latest innovative digital transformations, speeding up time to value through seamless integrations across technology on Google Cloud.

Dai Vu, Managing Director, Marketplace & ISV GTM Programs at Google Cloud, emphasized the benefits for customers, stating, “Bringing Contentstack to Google Cloud Marketplace will help customers quickly deploy, manage, and grow the Composable Digital Experience Platform on Google Cloud’s trusted, global infrastructure.” He highlighted the platform’s ability to securely scale and support customers on their digital transformation journeys.

The partnership between Contentstack and Google Cloud signifies a significant step forward in the evolution of composable DXPs. By combining Contentstack’s industry-leading platform with Google Cloud’s powerful infrastructure and AI capabilities, brands can now create more dynamic and engaging digital experiences for their customers.