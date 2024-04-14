Posist, a renowned name in cloud-based restaurant technology solutions, has unveiled its new avatar as Restroworks, marking a significant milestone in its journey. The rebranding reflects Restroworks’ evolution from a Point of Sale (POS) provider to a comprehensive restaurant technology platform, serving global chains and renowned groups across various formats and geographies.









Restroworks, a blend of ‘Restro’ and ‘works,’ signifies the company’s commitment to encompassing the entire spectrum of restaurant technology. The new brand embodies Restroworks’ unified suite of products that cater to all aspects of restaurant operations and technological requirements, including POS software, inventory management, kitchen automation, analytics, digital ordering solutions, and integrations with over 400 third-party solutions.

“In 2012, we embarked on a journey with Posist to revolutionize restaurant technology. Over the years, driven by our vision to make restaurants prosperous, we expanded our horizons beyond POS solutions. Our rebranding to Restroworks is a testament to our evolution and commitment to providing comprehensive technology solutions that seamlessly work across the entire restaurant ecosystem,” said Sakshi & Ashish Tulsian, Founders of Restroworks.

Restroworks’ commitment to innovation and excellence has been recognized with its inclusion in the prestigious G2 2024 Best Software Companies list as one of the top 50 APAC software companies. The company has achieved remarkable growth, serving over 20,000 customers in 52 countries, with an impressive 80% year-over-year growth rate.

To enhance its global presence, Restroworks has established regional offices in Dubai, Singapore, and the US, with branch offices in Bangkok, Manila, Mexico City, and Riyadh. The company has also invested significantly in infrastructure and security compliance, ensuring a scalable, enterprise-grade cloud platform for multinational restaurant chains. Restroworks is certified with ISO 27001, ISO 27017, ISO 27701, SOC1 Type 2, SOC 2 Type 2, and GDPR compliant.

In addition to its technological advancements, Restroworks has launched Restroworks Academy, a platform aimed at upskilling customers and their frontline staff in restaurant technology. The initiative is also being extended to hospitality students in various universities, furthering Restroworks’ commitment to industry innovation and talent development.

Restroworks’ rebranding represents more than just a name change; it symbolizes the company’s strategic approach to building a pioneering force in restaurant technology over the next decade. With its unified platform and commitment to excellence, Restroworks is set to redefine the restaurant technology landscape globally, bringing efficiency and prosperity to its restaurant partners.