Nilon’s India launches Ginger and Garlic Paste Hai Toh Jahaan Hai campaign

Nilon’s India has launched its latest campaign, Nilon’s Ginger and Garlic Paste (GGP) Hai Toh Jahaan Hai, which talks about the benefits of the G&G paste over traditional methods of peeling, cutting and chopping garlic and ginger.

Rajheev Agrawal, Director and CEO Nilon’s, said the company has always tried to reach the space in consumers’ kitchen not just physically, but through stories and conversations as well. “Our very own ginger and garlic that are acquainted with people who cook and even the first-time cooks, have won the hearts of people through their humour and style,” he said. “We aim to be friendlier and more approachable with this campaign and acquaint millennials with the benefits of having G&G paste with it.”









Anoop Chugh, National Creative Director M&C Saatchi February, said the G&G campaign was conceptualized to bring to life characters that are relatable to the millennials as they represent the nokh-jokh and drama of modern relationships throughout their journey all the while keeping in mind the benefits of the brand product. “The realness of the Ginger-Garlic characters designed by Rajdeep, our digital art lead, made it special. We took a creative leap with this campaign and we are glad that it’s been so well received by the viewers.”

The two month-long campaign has all the blockbuster ingredients – a marriage, a melodrama of a TV series, a quirky love story, couple challenges, filmy dialogues and a lot of tongue-in cheek humour. This Nilon’s G&G Paste campaign saw lots of funny and interesting conversations as comic strips between Ginger and Garlic, much loved content creators acing with cookery and drama, a crowd-sourced dialogue-baazi, more comics and more content creators connecting with the audience with their skills at the kitchen counter.

The brand made sure that the self-deprecating ginger and garlic win the internet with their humour and benefits of course. The campaign was executed at a time when everyone was stuck at home and cooking, and Nilon’s G&G paste comforted all of us with its health benefits and convenience.