Connect with us

The Plunge Daily

Airtel commissions 21-MW solar power unit in Maharashtra

Airtel commissions 21-MW solar power unit in Maharashtra

Business

Airtel commissions 21-MW solar power unit in Maharashtra

Press Trust of India
Published on

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel on Tuesday said it has commissioned a new 21-megawatt solar power plant in Buldhana district of Maharashtra as part of its commitment to reduce carbon footprint and contribute to the global efforts to curb the effects of climate change.



The company expects the solar-powered unit to reduce 25,517 tonnes in carbon emissions annually. The captive power unit, spread over 80 acres, has been set up by Airtel in partnership with Avaada to supply clean energy to Airtel’s Nxtra data centres and switching centres in Maharashtra, the company said in a statement.

Also read: Indian economy has recovered ‘handsomely’ from pandemic-induced disruptions: Panagariya

“Sustainability is a priority area for Nxtra by Airtel. This is yet another step towards fulfilling our commitment to source more than 50 per cent power requirements of our data centres through renewable energy sources in the next 12 months and contribute to Airtel’s overall GHG emission reduction targets,” Nxtra by Airtel CEO Rajesh Tapadia said. Nxtra by Airtel has already commissioned two captive solar power units of 14 MW each in Uttar Pradesh.

The company claims to have the largest network of data centres in India with 11 large and 120 edge data centres across the country and will invest over Rs 5,000 crore over the next four years to expand its capacity by three times. Airtel has committed to reducing absolute Scope 1 and 2 Green House Gas (GHG) emissions across its operations by 50.2 per cent by the financial year 2031, considering FY 2021 as the base year. Airtel has also committed to reducing absolute scope 3 GHG emissions by 42 per cent over the same timeframe.


Related Topics:, , , , , , , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Airtel commissions 21-MW solar power unit in Maharashtra

Airtel commissions 21-MW solar power unit in Maharashtra
By January 25, 2022
Kissflow announces $1 million giveaway for SaaS communities

Kissflow announces $1 million giveaway for SaaS communities
By January 25, 2022
Darwinbox raises USD 72 mn; becomes first unicorn from Hyderabad

Darwinbox raises USD 72 mn; becomes first unicorn from Hyderabad
By January 25, 2022
Amp Energy India commissions solar energy project for Bosch Limited

Industry

Amp Energy India commissions solar energy project for Bosch Limited
EsportsXO raises Seed Round of USD 1.1 mn from WeFounder Circle, Wami Capital and others

Funding News

EsportsXO raises Seed Round of USD 1.1 mn from WeFounder Circle, Wami Capital and others
Motozite raises undisclosed amount from We Founder Circle

Funding News

Automobile startup Motozite raises undisclosed amount from We Founder Circle
To Top
Loading...