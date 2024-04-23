The Animal Care Organization (TACO) marked a momentous occasion today as it celebrated two years of dedicated service to animal welfare across India. Established in 2022 by the Anil Agarwal Foundation (AAF), the social impact arm of Vedanta Ltd, TACO has been operating on six core pillars: shelter, hospital, academy, wildlife conservation, disaster relief efforts, and sector development. This comprehensive approach, aligning with the ‘One Health’ model, ensures a sustainable impact on the well-being of animals and the ecosystem they inhabit.









Within a mere two years, TACO’s unwavering commitment has significantly transformed India’s animal welfare landscape. Over 60,135 animals have directly benefited from their interventions. The impact is palpable at the Foundation’s shelter in Faridabad, which has become a haven for over 160 rescued animals. Here, they receive crucial medical care, including surgeries, and a nurturing environment to heal and rehabilitate.

Recognizing the pivotal role of wildlife in maintaining a healthy planet, TACO has partnered with the Government of Rajasthan to bolster wildlife conservation efforts at Ranthambore National Park. Their contribution of INR 1 crore has enabled the deployment of patrolling vehicles, empowering park rangers with enhanced mobility and surveillance capabilities to combat poaching and protect endangered species. Additionally, AAF has earmarked an initial corpus of Rs. 100 crores to support TACO’s ambitious vision.

Reflecting on TACO’s journey, Ms. Priya Agarwal Hebbar, Anchor, TACO, Chairperson, Hindustan Zinc Ltd, and Non-Executive Director, Vedanta Ltd, stated, “At TACO, we believe in the inherent value of all living beings and the interconnectedness of human, animal, and environmental health. From the very beginning, TACO’s vision has been to create a lasting impact on animal welfare in India. Our efforts are driven by a profound commitment to creating an ecosystem where animals are treated with compassion and respect. The initiatives undertaken by TACO in the past two years are a testament to the power of collective action in realizing this vision.”

TACO acknowledges that creating a lasting impact on animal welfare requires a shift in societal attitudes. To achieve this, they have actively engaged with communities in Delhi-NCR. Through various awareness campaigns and workshops, they’ve promoted responsible and compassionate treatment of animals, advocated for responsible pet guardianship, and encouraged community participation in animal welfare initiatives.

Recognizing the critical need for accessible veterinary services in urban areas, TACO is strategically expanding its reach. They have introduced veterinary ambulance services to ensure animals in distress receive timely medical intervention. The organization also plans to deploy a Mobile Health Van in Delhi-NCR soon. Additionally, training workshops under TACO Academy for veterinary professionals in Delhi-NCR are bridging the gap in urban veterinary care, ensuring animals in these densely populated areas can access the care they need.

TACO’s commitment extends to emergency situations as well. During the Delhi Floods of 2023, TACO mounted extensive relief and rescue efforts, saving the lives of countless animals. Their swift response with boats and specialized rescue teams ensured that even animals stranded in remote areas were not left behind. In total, through flood relief and rescue efforts like these, TACO has ensured the well-being of a staggering 4,850 animals across Delhi and Haryana.

Recently, TACO’s team in Faridabad responded to a call involving a bull that had been struck by a speeding car in Faizupur Khadar, Ballabgarh, Haryana. A local school principal, Shiv Kumar, found the injured animal and sought TACO’s help. The shelter’s veterinary team responded swiftly, arriving at the scene with their ambulance. Their expertise and advanced medical equipment proved critical in stabilizing the bull’s condition and transporting it to the shelter for further treatment, offering it a second chance at a healthy life.

Beyond emergency response, TACO’s influence extends far and wide. Their commitment to preventive care ensures the overall health of animals in the communities they serve. This includes vaccinations and treatment for common illnesses, providing much-needed preventative measures to keep animals healthy.

With a steadfast commitment to long-term sustainability and ambitious plans for expansion across India, TACO is poised to make an indelible mark on the future of animal welfare in the country. Their vision extends beyond immediate needs, aiming to build a future where respect and care for animals are ingrained in society.