Onetab, the Generative AI SaaS startup founded by Saket Dandotia and Alok Patil, has made significant strides in strengthening its India operations by appointing three new senior team members. Harish Chouhan joins as Sr. Team Lead, Pratish Gopinath as VP – Corporate Development, and Ankita Phanse as Head HR – Strategy & Planning, marking a strategic move to bolster its presence in India and global markets.









With over 17 years of industry experience spanning multiple domains, Harish Chouhan brings a wealth of expertise to his role. He is known for his strong leadership acumen, motivating cross-functional teams to deliver high-quality results. His familiarity with agile tools like Jira and Trello adds depth to his strategic planning and execution capabilities. Prior to joining Onetab, Harish held key positions at Panamax Infotech, Linkites Pvt. Ltd, and InfoBeans Systems India Pvt Ltd. His role at Onetab will focus on strategic planning and execution, fostering innovation, promoting excellence, and staying abreast of market trends and customer needs, contributing significantly to Onetab’s growth objectives.

Pratish Gopinath, based in Bangalore, will spearhead the opening of the Bangalore office and lead the hiring process. His responsibilities also include identifying and executing strategic partnerships, managing investor and VC relations, and overseeing Onetab’s latest initiative, One Bharat, across multiple cities in India. Pratish’s role is pivotal in expanding Onetab’s footprint and strengthening its market presence.

Ankita Phanse brings over 7 years of comprehensive experience in HR operations and Generalist HR affairs. With an MBA specializing in HR and Finance, Ankita’s role at Onetab is to develop and implement HR policies, processes, and programs that foster a positive work culture. Her expertise will be instrumental in supporting Onetab’s growth and ensuring a productive and engaged workforce.

Commenting on the new appointments, Saket Dandotia, Founder of Onetab, said, “I am excited for Onetab as we welcome Harish, Pratish, and Ankita onboard. As we continue to grow, it is crucial to have a strong team that aligns with our long-term vision. With our new initiative, One Bharat, now activated and other exciting projects in the pipeline, these senior appointments are a strategic step towards achieving our future goals.”

Onetab aims to revolutionize team interaction and collaboration through its proprietary custom LLM model, providing seamless communication and collaboration solutions. This unique feature sets Onetab apart from its competitors in the market, positioning it as an industry leader in the AI SaaS space.