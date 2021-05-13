Bajaj Auto’s compassionate gesture for its Covid-affected employees wins hearts on Twitter

Bajaj Auto has announced a slew of measures to extend support to its employees who are affected by the Covid pandemic. The company stated that it would pay monthly salary of up to Rs 2 lakh for two years to the family of any employee who loses his or her life due to Covid-19. The automotive giant also pledged to fund the education of the children of its deceased employees. The company will also extend the period of medical insurance for the dependents by five years.









Underling its commitment towards its employees and communities across country, the company said it has set up over 250 beds across all its plant locations to serve its employees, their families, and the community at large.

In a Linkedin post, Bajaj Auto said, “Payment of monthly salary of up to Rs 2 lakh per month for 24 months, education assistance for a maximum of two children of Rs 1 lakh per child per annum up to 12th standard and Rs 5 lakh per annum per child for graduation will be offered under the assistance policy”.

“As an employee-centric organisation, we will continue to provide constant support to all our employees through various measures and initiatives including but not limited to Covid care facilities, proactive testing, hospitalisation assistance, vaccination camps”, Bajaj Auto said in the statement.

Bajaj Auto has pledged a total of _300 Crore towards various government, local administration and NGO initiatives, including the procurement of 12 oxygen plants and several other respiratory support equipment.

The auto major’s compassionate gesture was hailed on social media as many users said other companies should also emulate such initiatives.

Earlier this month, glassware firm Borosil also announced its plan to give two years’ salary to its employees who have died of Covid-19. The company also said it plans to fund the education of the children of the deceased employees till graduation.