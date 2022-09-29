Connect with us

The Plunge Daily

Govt defers proposal to make 6 airbags mandatory in cars by one year to Oct 1, 2023: Gadkari

Govt defers proposal to make 6 airbags mandatory in cars by one year to Oct 1, 2023: Gadkari

Auto

Govt defers proposal to make 6 airbags mandatory in cars by one year to Oct 1, 2023: Gadkari

Press Trust of India
Published on

The government has deferred the implementation of the proposal to make six airbags mandatory in passenger cars by one year to October 1, 2023, Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari said on Thursday.



The government had earlier planned to make six airbags mandatory in eight-seater vehicles for enhanced safety of occupants from October 1, 2022. “Considering the global supply chain constraints being faced by the auto industry and its impact on the macroeconomic scenario, it has been decided to implement the proposal mandating a minimum of 6 Airbags in Passenger Cars (M-1 Category) w.e.f 01st October 2023,” Gadkari said in a tweet.

Also read: Chinese loan apps: ED freezes fresh Rs 9.82 cr worth funds kept in payment gateway accounts

The minister further asserted that the safety of all passengers traveling in motor vehicles irrespective of their cost and variants is the foremost priority.


Related Topics:, , , , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Netflix ‘Darlings’ creates awareness about domestic violence

Culture

As ‘Darlings’ creates awareness about domestic violence, survivors navigate trauma that still resides in their bodies
TyrePlex raises Rs 12 crore

Funding News

TyrePlex raises Rs 12 crore
Confessions of a woman entrepreneur by Sonali Jindal

Opinion

Confessions of a woman entrepreneur by Sonali Jindal, COO, RING
To Top
Loading...