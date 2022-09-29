The Ultimate: The New BMW M8 Competition Coupe 50 Jahre M Edition

Maximum M Power with BMW’s most powerful 4.4L Twin-Turbo V8 engine in segment; 0-100 kmph in 3.2 seconds. Exceptional driving dynamics with M xDrive, Adaptive M Suspension, Active M Differential and M Carbon Exterior.









Distinctive Coupe design with M High Gloss Shadow Line, Laser Headlights and 20” double spoke alloy wheels. Limited edition with 50 Jahre M’ badging and exclusive BMW Individual paints. #BMWM #50YearsOfBMWM #50JahreBMWM #WeAreM Celebrating the 50th anniversary of the iconic BMW M GmbH, BMW India has launched an exclusive 50 Jahre M Edition’ of the BMW M8 Competition Coup in India today.

BMW India had announced that it will launch 10 exclusive 50 Jahre M Editions’ to celebrate the M sub-brand that stands for high-performance adrenaline gushing cars. Only a limited number of this special BMW M8 Competition Coupe 50 Jahre M Edition’ are being offered by BMW M GmBH.

The BMW M8 Coupe Competition embodies a perfect fusion of exceptional performance and progressive luxury. Within BMW’s Luxury Class, this two-door four-seater sports car is the most powerful superlative bold, audacious, and uncompromising. Drawing on the most powerful engines from BMW M Gmbh, a 4.4L V8 pushing 625 horses, driving all wheels, its M genes have been elegantly translated for everyday use. It offers luxurious ambience with the ultimate motorsport feeling, designed to challenge the limits of dynamic performance.

The limited edition is available at an attractive ex-showroom price of – BMW M8 Competition Coup 50 Jahre M Edition: INR 2,55,00,000

*Price prevailing at the time of invoicing will be applicable. Ex-showroom prices inclusive of GST (incl. compensation cess) as applicable but excludes Road Tax, Tax Collected at Source (TCS), GST on Tax collected at source, RTO statutory taxes/fees, other local tax cess levies and insurance. Price and options are subject to change without prior notice. For further information, please contact the local authorised BMW Dealer.

The BMW M8 Competition Coupe 50 Jahre M Edition’.

Racing and design are intricately linked in the BMW M8 Coupe. The coupe design with its sloping roofline and frameless doors conveys the perfect blend of performance with elegance. Even the perspective from the front immediately conveys an unmistakably powerful message – here comes an M model. Few but very precise surface lines convey the extent of power lurking beneath the hood. The hexagonal kidney grille with M typical double slats draws attention to itself between the iconic four-eye face of the BMW Laserlight. The size of the air intakes widens towards the bottom and shows how immense the cooling requirements of the high- performance engine and brakes are. The torsion-resistant, extremely light carbon-fibre material in the M carbon-fibre roof reduces weight and lends modern technological value to the aerodynamic shape. The side view amplifies unmatched aerodynamics with the sharp inclination of the sharknose, extra-large air curtains and few bold lines. Flared aluminium wings with M gills and M8 Competition designation emphasise track width and wheel size. The rear spoiler lip, M-specific M8 rear diffuser and M-specific double-flow exhaust system with quad tailpipes highlight racing aspirations. Bringing out the sporty character is a range of new metallic paints – M Isle of Man Green, M Brooklyn Grey and Aventurine Red. Customers can also choose from special Individual paints such as Daytona Beach Blue (Launched exclusively for 50 Jahre M Editions), Frozen Brilliant White, Frozen Marina Bay Blue, Frozen Deep Green & Frozen Deep Grey.

On offer for the very first time is the M Competition package, with enhanced performance of the already ferocious 4.4L V8. The M8 Coupe Competition now comes with a power output of 625 hp and 750 Nm of torque, achieving 0-100 in a 3.2s. Additional profile enhancements include: Special 50 Jahre M emblem, Competition badging, M Sport exhaust system, 20 jet black alloys with red M compound brake callipers, Kidney Grille in black high gloss, Full leather merino upholstery, M seat belts & M Headliner Alcantara Anthracite.

Additionally, M Carbon exterior package which comes as standard on the new M8 is being offered for the first time in India. The M Carbon exterior package lends a complete makeover to the exterior sections by using carbon fibre material on the front bumper, side air intake, exterior mirror caps, rear spoiler and the entirety of the rear diffuser. This helps reduce weight and aerodynamic drag and further enhances the M8’s handling.

The driver-focused interior of the BMW M8 Coupe is a commitment to sportiness and absolute luxury. M8 Competition lettering on the door sill prepares for an adrenaline-charged atmosphere right from the point of entry. The driver and front passenger have a sporty, low seating position and the controls are grouped into clusters according to their function. The unique comfort and superior grip of the newly developed M Sport Seats is perfected by side bolsters which help both driver and passenger stay in perfect form while hurtling through corners. This claim is visually underlined by the exclusive two-tone full leather ‘Merino’ upholstery with hexagonal embroidery in the seat’s centre section and an exclusive illuminated M8′ logo in the headrest. Generous space allows passengers to enjoy absolute freedom of movement.

The luggage compartment has a capacity of 420 litres. The 40:20:40 split backrest and automatic boot lid operation provide greater space and flexibility for loading / unloading while Comfort Access gives way to hands-free opening and closing. Ambient Lighting with six dimmable designs creates an atmosphere for every mood. The Harman Kardon surround-sound audio experience turns every emotion of music into an acoustic revelation with its pure, rich and precise sound. The sound experience can be further upgraded to the optional Bowers & Wilkins Diamond Surround Sound system. Customers can add more equipment of their liking to the standard specifications and further enhance the car’s sporty looks and overall experience through optional offerings such as, M Carbon engine cover, M Carbon ceramic brakes, M Carbon Bucket Seats and M Driver’s Package among others.

Engine, suspension, operating concept and all components relevant for driving are designed to create a driving experience that is unique to the BMW M8 Coupe. The M TwinPower Turbo 4.4-litre 8-cylinder petrol engine is amongst the most powerful V8 engine ever developed by BMW M GmbH for a production vehicle. The petrol engine melds maximum power with exemplary efficiency and offer spontaneous responsiveness even at low engine speeds. With two highly dynamic turbochargers, high-pressure direct injection, Valvetronic and a proven cooling concept, the engine creates a driving experience that even professionals dream of. With the competition, the V8 engine receives further tuning and gains an additional 25hp with a total output of 625 hp and maximum torque of 750 Nm at 1,800 5,600 rpm. The car accelerates from 0 -100 km / hr in a just 3.2 seconds.

The eight-speed Steptronic Sport automatic transmission performs smooth, almost imperceptible gearshifts. At any time, in any gear, the transmission collaborates perfectly with the engine, enabling it to develop its full power and efficiency. Steering wheel paddle shifters and cruise control with braking function add to greater driving pleasure. The intelligent all-wheel-drive technology M xDrive distributes power between the front and rear axles in fractions of a second. Depending on the selected configuration and the interaction with M Sport Differential, the focus is on optimum controllability, outstanding traction and agile handling. M Sport Differential ensures that even with challenging changes of direction or on various surfaces, the engine power is optimally brought to the road. Adaptive M Suspension enables individual response behavior for each wheel at the touch of button. Using the Driving Experience Control, the driver is able to choose between different driving modes to suit the driving conditions (Comfort, Sport, Sport+).

The setup menu of BMW M8 allows the driver to change driving dynamics independently by making adjustments to the behaviour of the chassis, braking, all-wheel drive and steering. Using the M Setup, the driver can further improve driving dynamics, be it comprehensive driving stabilisation, controlled sporty M dynamic mode’ or complete deactivation of all driving stabilizing systems. BMW M8 Coupe comes in the shape of the M Mode selector on the center console. It adjusts the contents of the instrument cluster displays and the Head-Up Display and can be used to activate the ROAD and SPORT settings.

A host of BMW Connected Drive technologies continue to break the innovation barrier in automotive industry BMW Gesture Control, BMW Head-up Display, BMW Display Key, Wireless Charging, Wireless Apple CarPlay . The modern cockpit concept BMW Live Cockpit Professional running on latest BMW Operating System 7.0 includes 3D Navigation, a 12.3 inch digital instrument display behind the steering wheel and a 12.3 inch Control Display. Park Assistant Plus with Surround View Camera makes parking in tight spots easier by taking over acceleration, braking as well as steering.

BMW Efficient Dynamics includes features such as Sport Automatic Transmission, Auto Start-Stop, Brake-Energy Regeneration, Electronic Power Steering, 50:50 Weight Distribution and ECO PRO mode in Driving Experience Control. BMW Safety technologies include six airbags, Attentiveness Assistance, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC) including Dynamic Traction Control (DTC), anti-lock braking system (ABS), electric parking brake with auto hold, side-impact protection, electronic vehicle immobilizer and crash sensor and ISOFIX child seat mounting for the two outer rear seats.