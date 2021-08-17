Mobis India, a well-established player in manufacturing high quality automotive parts, accessories and mobility solutions for Hyundai Motors & Kia Motors in India and worldwide, has appointed Yong Goon Park as Managing Director, Aftersales Parts Division. He will be based in Gurugram, Haryana at Mobis India Head Office.









With 23 years of wide experience in leading HR department and overseas business in Mobis, Park will be leading the Aftersales (AS) Business operations for the Indian market. He has a competitive edge of handling large and emerging markets like China.

Park said Hyundai Motors is driven with the global vision of “Innovation for Humanity, Mobility for tomorrow”. “To align ourselves with the global vision, we are incorporating the best practices and global processes in our business activities to cater Indian market. In a rapidly evolving world, our aim is to delight our customers with superior quality products enriching their lifestyle for a fulfilling future,” he said. “Mobis as a company inspires confidence, pursues mobility and now, we are progressing in the areas of education, social welfare, road safety and climate change that resonates with the needs of local community. At Mobis, we engage all our employees and channel partners in creating a sense of pride for sustainable future. Today, India is at the cusp of change and offers immense potential. We stand committed to deliver mobility and innovation in our product range and be responsive towards society.”

Incepted in 1977, Hyundai Mobis has carved a distinct niche for itself as a major automotive parts manufacturer worldwide. Mobis India supplies Aftersales parts and accessories to approximately 50,00,000 Hyundai cars running on Indian roads. It enjoys a wide network of its own Parts Distribution Centres (PDCs) operating in the four Metropolitan cities and Hyundai Authorized Dealers/Mobis Authorized Distributors spread across India. Operating across the globe, it has over 250 million Hyundai cars running on overseas market roads. MOBIS India exports Aftersales parts and accessories through its network of overseas distributors.