Two-wheeler logistics startup Zypp starts operations in Hyderabad

Two-wheeler logistics startup Zypp on Saturday said it has started its operations in Hyderabad with a fleet of 100 e-scooters, marking its entry in the southern market, a release said.









Moreover, the company is also installing 20-battery swapping and charging stations to run these electric vehicles smoothly, Zypp said.

The company has partnered with grocery, e-retail and food-tech giants such as Bigbasket, SPAR Hypermarkets and Grofers to electrify the last-mile delivery, which will be conducted through professionally-trained riders both male and female, it said.

All the deliveries carried out, using with API-integrated electric vehicles.

“We are excited to launch Zypp Electric’s last-mile delivery services with our 100 IoT and AI-enabled e-scooters in Hyderabad. We plan to expand to a fleet of 500 EVs in the next 3-4 months in the city,” said Akash Gupta, Co-founder and CEO, Zypp Electric.

He said the company took time to launch operations in South as it first wanted to garner EV leadership spot in North Indian market.

Set up in 2017, Zypp Electric is a player in the last-mile delivery segment with a fleet of over 1,000 e- scooters. Recently, Hyderabad-based EV maker Etrio had partnered with the company for supplying electric three-wheeler for its fleet.