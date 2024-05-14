BLUM, a global leader in innovative kitchen and furniture fittings, has inaugurated its first state-of-the-art experience centre in Hyderabad’s Gachibowli. This significant milestone marks BLUM’s expansion into Telangana, with plans to establish an experience centre in every district and a second centre in Hyderabad soon.









A New Era of Furniture Solutions

The Indian market is witnessing a rapid transformation from traditional carpenter-centric methods to modular furniture solutions. BLUM’s new experience centre aims to cater to this evolving demand by offering a comprehensive range of high-quality, Austrian-made furniture fittings. The centre showcases BLUM’s advanced drawer systems, hinges, lift systems, and seamless motion technologies, allowing visitors to experience first-hand the innovative products like LEGRABOX, AVENTOS, CLIP top BLUMOTION, and TANDEM.

Inaugural Event

The inauguration event was graced by Mr. Nadeem Patni, Managing Director of BLUM India, Mr. Sameer Waingankar, Sales Director of BLUM India, and Mr. Sekhar Raju K, Director of Space Interior India. Speaking at the event, Mr. Nadeem Patni expressed his enthusiasm for the new venture, stating, “We are excited to unveil our newest experience centre in Hyderabad, in collaboration with Space Interiors India. This modern facility offers direct access to BLUM’s world-class furniture fittings. With over two decades of presence in India, we remain committed to innovation and excellence in serving the furniture industry.”

Expanding Horizons

BLUM’s commitment to the Indian market is evident from its plans to expand further within Hyderabad and across Telangana. The company already boasts 60 franchisees across India and aims to leverage Hyderabad’s potential market. The partnership with Space Interiors India brings BLUM’s renowned range of products closer to customers, providing them with access to the latest in functional and ergonomic design for modern living spaces.

Market Shift Towards Modular Furniture

The COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the shift towards modular furniture in India. As Nadeem Patni explained, “India is a carpenter-centric market, but the scenario has changed post-COVID-19. The modular furniture market is growing steadily, with the Gen Next being solution-focused. Their preferences are shifting from loose hardware to modular furniture.” The modular segment in India is expanding, with a market size of approximately Rs. 1000 crore, and BLUM aims to capture a significant share of this market.

Innovation and Future-Ready Solutions

BLUM’s innovative approach is exemplified by its use of the AgeExplorer® age simulation suit. This research tool helps predict future needs, ensuring that new kitchen installations meet both current and future requirements. As Mr. Patni noted, “A new kitchen is usually a big purchase, lasting about 20 years on average. The AgeExplorer® suit allows us to understand today what the requirements might be tomorrow, ensuring our solutions remain relevant and future-ready.”