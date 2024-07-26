Swiggy Empowers Restaurant Partners with Market Intelligence Dashboard

Swiggy, India’s leading on-demand convenience platform, launched its Market Intelligence Dashboard, a tool designed to provide restaurant partners with comprehensive and actionable insights into their performance compared to industry peers. This innovative dashboard aims to equip restaurants with the data needed to refine business strategies and enhance operational efficiency.

Empowering Restaurants in a Competitive Landscape

In today’s fiercely competitive online food delivery market, understanding one’s competitive standing is crucial. To address the challenges faced by restaurant partners, Swiggy developed the Market Intelligence Dashboard to assist brands in tracking business performance, analyzing operational metrics, and monitoring marketing expenditures. These insights translate into actionable intelligence, enabling restaurants to make data-driven decisions.









The dashboard offers distinct insights to support various aspects of a restaurant’s operations:

The Overview Tab provides a holistic view of a restaurant’s performance compared to the market, including key metrics like business, operations, customers, and spending. This tab offers an overall score and scores in each area, allowing partners to benchmark their performance.

The Business Metrics Tab focuses on essential business indicators such as order growth and average order value. This tab benchmarks these metrics against industry best-in-class, helping restaurants identify areas for business growth and improvement.

Operational Metrics Tab evaluates operational efficiency through metrics like order cancellations, availability, and customer complaints. By highlighting areas needing attention, it ensures that restaurants can consistently maintain high standards of service.

Funnel Metrics Tab analyzes customer behaviour and conversion rates, providing insights into how customers interact with the restaurant’s menu and services. This information is vital for optimizing menu offerings and improving overall customer satisfaction.

Spend Metrics Tab: Tracks marketing investments on Swiggy, including ads and discounts. This tab allows restaurants to measure the effectiveness of their marketing efforts, helping them optimize their marketing spend.

Deepak Maloo, AVP – Supply at Swiggy, highlighted the dashboard’s benefits: “The Market Intelligence Dashboard is a powerful tool for our restaurant partners, helping them navigate a highly competitive food delivery industry. It effectively helps partners benchmark their performance versus the best in class, understand their areas of improvement or strength, and make informed business decisions.”

The Market Intelligence Dashboard is available to all Swiggy restaurant partners, offering them the convenience of a self-serve format. This accessibility ensures that restaurants of all sizes can leverage the tool to enhance their competitive edge.