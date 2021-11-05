Connect with us

Cactus Venture Partners plans to invest USD 100 mn in start-ups over 3 years

Business

Press Trust of India
Cactus Venture Partners is planning to invest USD 100 million, mostly in start-ups based in India, over the next 3 years. Cactus Venture Partners founder and General Partner Anurag Goel told PTI that the company will invest between pre-Series A to B funding rounds. The venture capital company aims to invest USD 100 million in fast-growing direct-to-consumer (D2C) brands and technology start-ups.



“Almost all of our investments will be in Indian start-ups but we will look closely for those companies that can leverage our networks to grow and expand internationally,” Goel said. Cactus Venture Partners (CVP) portfolio includes Auric, an Ayurveda brand targeting millennials; AMPM, a global lifestyle brand with a modern Indian aesthetic, and Vitraya Technologies, a business-to-business service-as-a-product player that functions at the intersection of health technology and insurance technology.

Last month, the fund had announced an investment of around USD 1 million in Rubix Data Sciences in a pre-Series A funding round and has plans to follow on in the next round. CVP will invest in start-ups that have established product-market fit and can accelerate significantly with soft-touch guidance by the company. “We are especially excited to invest in companies that are building sustainably and for the longer term,” Goel said.


