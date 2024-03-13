Eggoz, India’s pioneering egg-focused consumer brand, has reached a significant milestone by surpassing INR 100 crore in net annual recurring revenue (ARR) within just three years of its inception. This achievement solidifies Eggoz’s position as the leading egg brand in North India and marks it as one of the fastest-growing brands in the country, signaling a growing trend towards the adoption of packaged eggs.









The company’s success can be attributed to its unwavering commitment to providing farm-fresh, chemical-free eggs to promote a healthy diet. By offering best-in-class herbal feed for its hens, Eggoz has established a strong presence in Delhi NCR and Bangalore, garnering the trust of consumers seeking high-quality, locally sourced eggs. Eggoz eggs undergo 11 safety checks, ensuring freshness and superior taste, making them a preferred choice for health-conscious individuals.

Abhishek Negi, CEO and co-founder of Eggoz, expressed his delight at the company’s achievement, stating, “Our primary aim is to raise awareness about the benefits of choosing farm-fresh, chemical-free eggs for a healthy diet. Our success in the last three years reflects our commitment to making healthy eggs accessible to all. We aim to expand our consumer base further, promoting healthy living and supporting farmers in producing better, chemical-free eggs.”

Operating in a $12 billion egg industry where less than 3% of eggs are sold in packaged format, Eggoz has emerged as a rapidly growing direct-to-consumer (D2C) brand in India. The company works closely with local farmers, providing them with tech-enabled support and herbal hen feed to produce nutritious eggs. Through its initiatives, Eggoz has helped farmers increase their income by 30%, contributing to the growth of the agricultural sector.

Eggoz’s success story serves as a testament to the increasing demand for high-quality, locally sourced eggs in India. As the brand continues to expand its presence and promote healthy living, it remains committed to its core values of providing fresh, chemical-free eggs to consumers across the country.