NK Proteins Private Limited, a leading player in the edible and non-edible oil industry, has announced the appointment of Mr. Priyam N. Patel as its new Managing Director. Mr. Patel, who previously served as the Chief Operating Officer (COO) of the company, brings a wealth of experience and a dynamic approach to business management to his new role.









Mr. Patel, a 34-year-old dynamic leader from the promoter family, will lead NK Proteins Private Limited into a new era of leadership under the guidance of the company’s visionary Chairman and Managing Director, Mr. Nimish Patel. The company, known for its popular edible oil brand ‘Tirupati’, was co-founded by Mr. Nimish Patel and Mr. Priyam’s late father, Mr. Nilesh Patel, in 1992 in Ahmedabad, Gujarat.

Having joined NK Proteins at the age of 21, Mr. Priyam Patel has played a pivotal role in shaping the company’s growth trajectory. He holds a Masters in Marketing from the University of Westminster, London, and has completed development programs from prestigious institutions such as the London Business School, ISB Hyderabad, Indian Institute of Management (IIM-A), and MICA, Ahmedabad. His undergraduate studies in Corporate Management from Symbiosis Centre for Management Studies (SCMS) laid a strong foundation for his career.

Mr. Nimish Patel, Chairman and Managing Director of NK Proteins Private Limited, welcomed Mr. Priyam Patel to his new role, stating, “Priyam’s leadership embodies determination, foresight, and an unwavering commitment to excellence. His strategic insight and innovative strategies have not only bolstered the brand’s visibility in the market but also fuelled its continuous growth and prosperity.”

Expressing his vision for the company, Mr. Priyam Patel said, “As we navigate the competitive landscape of the edible and non-edible oil market, I believe that by focusing on delivering high-quality products and exceptional service to our customers, we can achieve sustainable growth and create long-term value for our customers and stakeholders. Together, we will embrace new opportunities and overcome challenges, solidifying our position as a leader in the industry.”

With a strong management team and a highly motivated workforce, NK Proteins Private Limited is poised to scale new heights and emerge as an innovation-led edible oil company in the future. Mr. Priyam Patel’s appointment as Managing Director marks a new chapter in the company’s journey towards excellence and growth.