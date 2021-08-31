Connect with us

Fixcraft, car repair management startup, launches new workshop in Bengaluru

Fixcraft Team (L-R) Inderjeet Rao, Co-founder, CTO_Vivek Sharma Founder and CEO_Abhishek Goyal Co-founder, COO

Auto

Rakesh Jha
Published on

Fixcraft- a young start-up focused on car repair management has announced launching a new workshop in Bengaluru. The brand had recently announced its expansion plans for Karnataka. The new workshop comes in line with the brand’s South India Expansion strategy. The plans are to open 10 more service centres by December 2021.



In response to the rising demand witnessed by the brand post pandemic, it had rolled out expansion plan. The start-up aims at widening its footprint in Maharashtra as well in the second leg, as soon as things return to normalcy in the state. Fixcraft has set up the first workshop in Bengaluru in Hosur Road, spanning over 15000 Sq. Feet of area.

On the expansion of South India Mr. Abhishek Goyal Co-founder, COO, Fixcraft said “We experienced over 4X percent of hike in the business right after lockdown got lifted. We have already expanded our portfolio of services since the reopening of markets. In order to meet the rising demand and fill in the gap in the system, it is necessary to widen the presence.”

The new workshop falls under the direct ownership of the brand, and will offer an operating capacity of 1000 cars per month across services. The operations shall begin with 20- car target per day across various categories.

Before spreading its wings in Bengaluru, the start-up established a strong presence within Delhi-NCR. Apart from providing in-house trained staff, it also offers cashless claims execution to ensure seamless experience for the customers.


