Foods & Inn gets board nod to raise Rs 210 cr via warrants

Press Trust of India
Published on

Foods & Inn Ltd on Tuesday said it has received board approval to raise Rs 210 crore through the issuance of 2.21 crore convertible warrants.



At its board meeting held on November 14, it was decided that the company will issue 2.21 crore convertible warrants, each exchangeable for one fully paid-up equity share having face value of Rupee one, it said in a statement. The warrants are convertible within 18 months at a price of Rs 95 each, which includes warrant subscription and exercise price. Post the allotment of equity shares, the paid-up shares of the company will increase from Rs 196.67 crores to Rs 217.94 crores, the company said in a statement.

The company said six investors have filed their consent for subscription to the issue. “We are excited to have the new investors onboard and look forward to accelerating growth as well as exploring new opportunities,” Foods & Inn Ltd Managing Director Milan Dalal said. An amount equivalent to 30 per cent of the warrant issue price should be paid at the time of subscription and allotment of each warrant and the balance on the exercise of warrants, the company said. The company has convened an extraordinary general meeting on December 2, to seek the approval of shareholders in relation to the above warrants.


