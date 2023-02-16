HAL and Argentinian Air Force sign contract for supply of spares, engine repair

HAL on Wednesday said it has signed a contract with Argentinian Air Force (AAF) for supply of spares and engine repair of legacy two tonne class helicopters.









The contract was signed by Brigadier General Xavier Issac, Chief of Air Force, AAF and C B Ananthakrishnan, CMD, HAL, the company said in a release. Brigadier General Xavier Issac said the contract for support service is a stepping stone for the future engagements and defence co-operation between India and Argentina.

Ananthakrishnan said this contract will further pave the way for giving new impetus for Defence exports in the Latin American region. HAL has been supporting the Indian Defence Services and will extend all the support to the AAF too.