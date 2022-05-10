Connect with us

Home construction app Kolo raises USD 4 million

Business

Press Trust of India
Home construction and renovation app Kolo on Tuesday said it has raised USD 4 million from global venture capital firm RTP Global and existing investor Better Capital.



The new investment will help fuel the company’s continued growth, enhance the consumer side product offerings, including the content-recommendation engine, the community offering, digital portfolio and tools for the professionals, and expand their presence across India, Kolo said in a statement.

Founded in 2020 by Jery Althaf, Pranav Garg, Aayush Sharda and Vivek Mittal, Kolo is a content-community mobile app for homeowners to build their dream home, and it enables construction providers and brands to create a digital presence and receive opportunities from homeowners.


