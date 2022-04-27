Connect with us

The Plunge Daily

Licious invests USD 1 mn in fresh pet food startup Pawfectly Made

Licious invests USD 1 mn in fresh pet food startup Pawfectly Made

Business

Licious invests USD 1 mn in fresh pet food startup Pawfectly Made

Press Trust of India
Published on

Unicorn startup Licious, which sells meat, meat products and seafoods, on Wednesday said it has invested USD 1 million (around Rs 7.6 crore) in a Bengaluru-based fresh pet food company, Pawfectly Made.



Licious had in March raised USD 150 million (about Rs 1,140 crore) in funding led by Singapore-based Amansa Capital for business growth. “Pawfectly Made will continue to function as a separate entity with its own production processes and supply chain, as Licious comes in as a strategic partner leveraging their rich and nuanced understanding of the fresh animal protein sector to guide and scale Pawfectly Made faster,” the company said in a statement.

Also read: Sebi amends rules to simplify procedure for transmission of securities

The fresh pet food segment in India is at an inflection point, driving both Indian and international players to introduce their variegated product offerings to a fast-expanding user base. According to TechSci Research, the Indian pet food market is growing at a CAGR (compound annual growth rate) of 18 per cent and expected to reach USD 642 million by 2022-end, the company said.

“In spite of the growth opportunity that the industry provides, the pet food sector in India has restricted choices and customers have to be largely dependent on pre-packaged processed food. Pawfectly Made disrupted this status quo by introducing customizable fresh pet-food made with high-quality ingredients allowing convenient options for pet-parents to choose from,” it added.

Licious sees a strong synergy with Pawfectly Made when it comes to offering high quality fresh products. Nichelle Kamat, VP Category, Licious, said, “Pawfectly Made is a good strategic fit for us given the shared vision and synergies across the value chain. The investment will give us access to a unique consumer play and product portfolio that will complement our existing infrastructure.

Since its inception in 2015, Licious said it has adopted 100 per cent traceable and sustainable sourcing practices, creating quality benchmarks for the industry. Founded by Abhay Hanjura and Vivek Gupta, Licious is India’s first D2C (direct to consumer) unicorn, a company with a valuation of over USD 1 billion, focused at supplying unmatched range of meat and meat products.


Related Topics:, , , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Union Cabinet clears additional funding of Rs 820 crore for India Post Payments Bank

Union Cabinet clears additional funding of Rs 820 crore for India Post Payments Bank
By April 27, 2022
Flipkart commits to enhance employability for the differently-abled

Flipkart commits to enhance employability for the differently-abled
By April 27, 2022
Retail industry to see low double-digit growth in FY23; Shoppers Stop's Venu Nair

Retail industry to see low double-digit growth in FY23: Shoppers Stop’s Venu Nair
By April 27, 2022
Games24x7 raises $75 million in funding led by Malabar Investments

Funding News

Games24x7 raises $75 million in funding led by Malabar Investments
New age-tech changing the face of Indian agriculture: NCML Agcon CEO Nalin Rawal

Agriculture

New age-tech changing the face of Indian agriculture: NCML Agcon CEO Nalin Rawal
Builder.ai raises $100 mn in funding round led by Insight Partners

Funding News

Builder.ai raises $100 mn in funding round led by Insight Partners
To Top
Loading...