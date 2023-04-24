Connect with us

The Plunge Daily

Man held for urinating on fellow passenger on board American Airlines New York-Delhi flight

Man held for urinating on fellow passenger on board American Airlines New York-Delhi flight

Business

Man held for urinating on fellow passenger on board American Airlines New York-Delhi flight

Press Trust of India
Published on

An Indian man travelling from New York to Delhi in an American Airlines flight has been apprehended at the airport here for allegedly urinating on his co-passenger, official sources said Monday.



The accused Indian passenger was stated by the airlines staff to be under the influence of liquor and he urinated on his co-passenger during an argument, they said. The incident took place on board American Airlines flight AA 292 and the alleged “unruly” passenger was apprehended by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) after the plane landed at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport around 9 PM on Sunday.

Also read: Ebixcash, Survival Technologies get Sebi’s go-ahead to float IPO

The airlines reported the matter to the Delhi airport before landing and both the passengers involved were later handed over to the Delhi Police. The victim passenger has filed a formal complaint, the sources told PTI. Incidents of passengers allegedly urinating on co-passengers purportedly after consuming liquor have been reported in the recent past. In a shocking incident, an inebriated man allegedly urinated on his female co-passenger in her seventies in the business class of an Air India New York-Delhi flight on November 26 last year.

The second such incident was reported on board an Air India Paris-New Delhi flight on December 6, 2022 when a passenger allegedly relieved himself on a vacant seat and blanket of a fellow female passenger when she went to the lavatory.


Related Topics:, , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Man held for urinating on fellow passenger on board American Airlines New York-Delhi flight

Man held for urinating on fellow passenger on board American Airlines New York-Delhi flight
By April 24, 2023
While a source said the aircraft made an emergency landing

IndiGo plane suffers technical problem; returns to Delhi
By April 15, 2023
Indian economy today is transparent, open and watchable, says Sitharaman to US biz community

Indian economy today is transparent, open and watchable, says Sitharaman to US biz community
By April 12, 2023
Man held for urinating on fellow passenger on board American Airlines New York-Delhi flight

Man held for urinating on fellow passenger on board American Airlines New York-Delhi flight
By April 24, 2023
Ebixcash, Survival Technologies get Sebi's go-ahead to float IPO

Ebixcash, Survival Technologies get Sebi’s go-ahead to float IPO
By April 24, 2023
AI makes $200 mn initial investment for digital systems modernisation; to use ChatGPT-driven chatbot

AI makes $200 mn initial investment for digital systems modernisation; to use ChatGPT-driven chatbot
By April 24, 2023
AI makes $200 mn initial investment for digital systems modernisation; to use ChatGPT-driven chatbot

AI makes $200 mn initial investment for digital systems modernisation; to use ChatGPT-driven chatbot
By April 24, 2023
Musk's Twitter reinstates legacy blue tick on high-profile accounts

Musk’s Twitter reinstates legacy blue tick on high-profile accounts
By April 24, 2023
Amitabh Bachchan to Rahul Gandhi: Twitter removes verified blue ticks for those not paying subscription fee

Amitabh Bachchan to Rahul Gandhi: Twitter removes verified blue ticks for those not paying subscription fee
By April 21, 2023
'Innovation in healthcare can offer resilience against pandemics'

COVID19

Innovation in healthcare can offer resilience against pandemics’
Build-tech platform Mistry.Store launches India’s first building material sampling van for professionals

Business

Mistry.Store launches India’s first building material sampling van
T.A.C raises 100Cr In Series A round led by Sixth Sense Ventures

Business

T.A.C raises 100 crore in Series A round led by Sixth Sense Ventures
To Top
Loading...