ASL raises additional USD 5 mn

Study-abroad platform Adventum Student Living (ASL) has raised USD 5 million (about Rs 40.95 crore) more in a funding round, led by Cornerstone Ventures and existing investors, according to a statement.









ASL is a unified student lifecycle management platform assisting students in their application-to-accommodation journey with a digital-first approach. So far, ASL has benefitted over 5,00,000 students through its platforms. “ASL, a leading study-abroad platform that owns the UniAcco, UniCreds and UniScholars brands, has raised a bridge equity round USD 5 million led by new investor Cornerstone Ventures (CSVP Fund) and existing investors as a bridge to its proposed Series B round of USD 20 million,” the statement said.

The platform said the funds will be used to expand presence internationally and enhance product suite to manage the complete student lifecycle from application to accommodation. The investment will also be used to strengthen ASL’s position and build deeper partnerships in key geographies of the UK, EU, Canada, Australia, and the US. “The new investment will enable ASL to continue its mission of transforming the student lifecycle while expanding its product offerings to meet the needs of students, universities, educators, and administrators,” it added.