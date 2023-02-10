Connect with us

Moody’s cuts rating outlook on 4 Adani companies

Moody’s cuts rating outlook on 4 Adani companies

Press Trust of India
Published on

Moody’s Investor Service on Friday revised downwards the rating outlook on four Adani Group companies to negative from stable after a significant and rapid decline in market value following a report by US-based short seller Hindenburg Research.



In a statement, Moody’s said the rating outlook for Adani Green Energy Ltd, Adani Green Energy Restricted Group, Adani Transmission Step-One Ltd and Adani Electricity Mumbai Ltd has been changed to negative from stable.

“These rating actions follow the significant and rapid decline in the market equity values of the Adani Group companies following the recent release of a report from a short-seller highlighting governance concerns in the Group,” it said.


