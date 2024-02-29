BlackSoil Group’s supply chain financing vertical, SaralSCF, has stepped out of stealth mode with impressive numbers. Having disbursed over ₹1,500 Crore and onboarded more than 110 Anchor Partners, SaralSCF is set to revolutionize India’s supply chain finance segment. The platform offers tailored financing solutions to mid-size enterprises, startups, and growth companies, addressing their diverse working capital requirements.









With a focus on optimizing supply chain financing in payable and receivable management, SaralSCF caters to various industries, including manufacturing, mobile technology, consumer durables, textiles, and LED lighting. Notable anchors include DeHaat and BigHaat, reflecting the platform’s commitment to supporting businesses across the supply chain ecosystem.

Key highlights of SaralSCF include:

More than 110 Anchor Partners onboarded

Disbursed value exceeding ₹1,500 Crore

Current Assets Under Management (AUM) above ₹180 Crore

Financed over 16,500 borrowers

Disbursed over 2.2 Lac invoices

SaralSCF offers a range of products to facilitate efficient financing management:

Saral Pay Later: Tailored financing solutions with real-time payments to Anchor Partners and flexible credit options for their customers.

Saral Vendor Finance: Customized credit solutions with immediate payments to Suppliers and flexible credit options for Anchor Partners.

Saral Supply Chain Credit: Addressing the immediate working capital needs of Anchor Partners.

The launch of SaralSCF aligns with BlackSoil’s strategic expansion plan, aiming to position itself as a key fintech player in the sector over the next five years. Mohinder Pal Bansal, Founding Partner & Chairman of BlackSoil Group, expressed his vision for SaralSCF to drive progress and prosperity through innovation and technology, contributing to India’s economic growth.

Gaurav Bagrodia, President of SaralSCF, highlighted the platform’s tech-enabled approach, addressing the unique technological needs of the supply chain ecosystem. SaralSCF ensures efficiency, seamless financing management, and complete transparency through its dedicated portal for Anchor Partners and user-friendly app for end borrowers.

In addition to its financial objectives, SaralSCF emphasizes ESG alignment and responsible financing, impacting areas such as rural entrepreneurship, women empowerment, SMEs, microenterprises, and farmers. The platform has already supported over 8000 rural borrowers, 2200 microenterprises, and more than 180 SMEs, along with providing financial assistance to 5750 farmers, including 1100 women farmers, to boost the agriculture sector.

As SaralSCF continues to advance its technology and broaden its supply chain financing solutions, it remains committed to driving positive change and fostering economic growth across various sectors in India.