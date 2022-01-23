The screenwriter for acclaimed films Chak De! India, Company, and Khosla Ka Ghosla Jaideep Sahni will be creating the next series for YRF Entertainment. Sahni has a long association with the Yash Raj Films studio.









YRF Entertainment is Yash Raj Films’ streaming business, which was established in 2021 with an investment of $67.1 million. In December 2021, YRF Entertainment launched The Railway Men which a series based on the Bhopal gas tragedy. The series was created by Shiv Rawail.

A source told the Variety that Sahni’s YRF Entertainment series will be a heady relationship drama about love, ambition and profession. The source said Yash Raj Films is headed by chair and MD Aditya Chopra. “Aditya Chopra wants to create the best of the best shows for the global audiences to relish and he wants the best team at the helm of affairs so that genre-defining content can be created out of India.”

The source revealed that Jaideep Sahni has been roped in by Chopra to become an exclusive creator for YRF Entertainment. “The screenwriter has wowed everyone with his scripts and this signifies that we can expect some of the best content coming out of YRF in the digital space.”

An industry source had told PTI in November 2021 that Aditya Chopra wants to contribute towards raising the bar of digital content production in India. “He wants to match global standards of vision and storytelling with stories that are rooted in India. These scripts are being homegrown in YRF as we speak. This could be the moment that reshapes the OTT space forever.”

Furthermore, the source said YRF has always backed and supported raw, new talent, and really original and exciting scripts. “A massive studio like this looking to nurture the OTT landscape in India is a true milestone moment. Platforms like this are now bridging the language barrier and exposing culture and talents to the world.”