The Space Entertainment Enterprise (SEE) has plans to launch Hollywood’s TV and film studio, with a streaming content studio and sports arena in space. It’s scheduled for a late 2024 opening.









The microgravity film, TV, sport and entertainment production and broadcast module – named SEE-1 will be a world first. It would be fitted to the Axiom station, a commercial space station being built by Axiom Space that would attach to the current International Space Station before orbiting on its own.

The module, once established, will host film, TV, music and sports events as well as artists, producers and creatives who want to produce content in the low-orbit microgravity environment. It will also enable the development, production, recording, broadcasting and live-streaming of content.

SEE, as per The Hollywood Reporter, will produce its own content and events in the module as well as make them available to third parties. Dmitry and Elena Lesnevsky, the Co-Founders of SEE, said SEE-1 is an incredible opportunity for humanity to move into a different realm and start an exciting new chapter in space. “It will provide a unique and accessible home for boundless entertainment possibilities in a venue packed with innovative infrastructure which will unleash a new world of creativity.”

Dmitry and Elena, who are co-producing Tom Cruise’s first ever Hollywood motion picture filmed in outer space, highlighted that SEE-1 will provide the supreme quality space structure enabling the expansion of the two trillion-dollar global entertainment industry into low-Earth orbit.

Richard Johnston, SEE’s COO, said from Jules Verne to Star Trek, science fiction entertainment has inspired millions of people around the world to dream about what the future might bring. “Creating a next-generation entertainment venue in space opens countless doors to create incredible new content and make these dreams a reality.”

SEE-1, aims to be operational in December 2024, early in Axiom Station’s on-orbit assembly. Once the station’s initial configuration is completely, it will be ready to separate from the ISS in 2028.

There are also plans for a second film studio in space. Andrea Iervolino, the producer of Survivor, and John Lewis, a MMA fighter turned producer, through their Space 11 Corp are exploring a deal with Voyager Space company Nanoracks to build a free-flying space station. It will function as a soundstage in zero gravity.

The module – S11S – can also be used as a live venue and will contain accommodation and sleeping quarters, Nanoracks, the largest commercial user of the International Space Station, expects the studio to be operational by 2027.