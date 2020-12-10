Chingari in partnership with Thrace Music to provide bigger catalogue of international music

Chingari has entered into a partnership with an international record label company Thrace Music. Through this collaboratin, the Indian short video-sharing app will provide a bigger catalogue on international music for its content creators. It will also have a new library of songs to choose from for their creator base.









Sumit Ghosh, co-founder and CEO of Chingari App, said the platform has always been a step ahead in empowering the content creators. “In the last few months, we have associated with a number of platforms to ensure that our content creators have countless options to make their videos more amazing,” he said. “Our pact with Thrace Music is another step to engage our audience. We are very confident that the tracks by Thrace Music will enjoy immense popularity on the platform as they have a universal appeal and there are songs for every mood.”

Deepak Salvi, co-founder and COO of Chingari App, highlighted that music is meant for everyone, no matter who they are or where they come from. “With such a vast pool of creators on Chingari, we constantly work on source to provide new opportunities to create interesting and engaging videos,” he said. “And that’s how Chingari has always been on top of its game.” Salvi said the association with Thrace Music having its music on the app is giving a global platform to the platform’s creators.

Cristian Tarcea, founder of Thrace Music, expressed excitment about the collaboration with Chingari. “Our music has been immensely popular in India. The association with Chingari is like music finding its way to a larger audience, which will help both the platforms reach newer heights and engage more people,” he said.

Also Read: Policies, regulatory regime need to be evolved to reap full benefits of 5G: Trai chief

The Indian short video-sharing app had earlier collaborated with an OTT platform for Bangla content And before that, it had been in association with Dance With Madhuri. The platform claims that it has surpassed the average engagement time of platforms like SnapChat and Facebook.