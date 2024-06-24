Dharma Cornerstone Agency Onboards New Music Talents

Dharma Cornerstone Agency (DCA) bolstered its Music Division by adding 10 new artists, including Jubin Nautiyal, Shakti Mohan, Palak Muchhal, Arjun Kanungo, and Celina Sharma. This move highlights DCA’s ambition to dominate the national music management landscape.

Born from a collaboration between Dharma Productions and Cornerstone Agency, DCA’s Music Division has expanded its artist portfolio by 120% in FY 2023-24. It now manages a mix of Bollywood and indie music talents, aiming to provide comprehensive talent management and elevate artists’ careers.

Hamza Kazi, Head of the Music Division, emphasized DCA’s commitment to supporting both established and emerging talents to achieve global recognition. The new additions to the roster mark a pivotal step towards this goal.









Jubin Nautiyal expressed excitement about joining DCA, citing the opportunity to enhance his brand and create exceptional collaborations. Arjun Kanungo and Celina Sharma also shared their enthusiasm for the partnership, highlighting the potential for growth and new opportunities.

DCA Music aims to disrupt the industry further, exploring new revenue streams and nurturing a thriving music community. With a blend of independent and mainstream Bollywood music, DCA Music is poised to become India’s premier artist management agency.